Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Founderkit Deals – Credits and Discounts for Startup Founders
(
founderkit.com
)
10 points
by
ryanmickle
15 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
ryanmickle
11 minutes ago
When Ian and I built Founderkit, we wanted to give founders tools to save time, make fewer mistakes. One of the things in YC that was always helpful was credits for services like Heroku, to help get started. We wanted to give this edge to more founders, so when companies reached out to us after launching, we asked them to help our founders get started by adding a deal. This is just a tiny start, and look out for a Heroku deal shortly, but we'd love feedback and suggestions.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply