Show HN: Use Your Linux/Mac Desktop to Store and Run Android Apps

If you have Rooted Device and running low on Disk space, why not use your Desktop to store apps and run directly from them? With Appbox's Own Cloud you can do exactly that. Optionally you can upload it our remote cloud server too. Here's the User Guide: http://giis.co.in/appbox_guide.pdf The Rooted app tested with Kitkat and Lollipop devices. Its under-development, please ensure don't upload critical apps at this moment. I'm also exploring the option of adding Windows along with Linux/Mac. If you encounter issues, share the logs (/data/data/in.co.giis.appbox/Logfile.txt) with me hello@giis.co.in. If you have suggestions or queries, let me know. thanks! App can be downloaded from here: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/in.co.giis.appbox