Launch HN: Penny (YC W17) – a personal finance coach
37 points by dontmitch 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 37 comments | favorite
Hey HN, we’re the founders of Penny (https://www.pennyapp.io), part of YC’s W17 batch. We’re building an easy way for people to keep track of their finances. In a nutshell: download the app, connect your accounts, get insights and advice on your finances.

We actually got our start on HN over a year ago. Alex and I spent a couple weeks putting together a prototype of the app as a fun side project in between jobs. We launched that on Show HN (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9942202), managed to raise a seed round a few months later, and then re-launched on Show HN (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10858327) several months later. Thanks for the encouragement and feedback along the way!

Some things that we’ve learned and/or would be happy to discuss:

- Having only five categories scaled way further than we thought. It turns out there’s a silent majority that appreciates the simplicity. We just added a premium version that includes subcategories, but we made it over 1.5 years without them.

- We built Penny as a web app (Cordova). It pretty much guarantees that we don’t get featured by Apple or Google, but it allows us to iterate really, really quickly. All users always have the latest version, and we can update the app in two minutes flat. We think the tradeoff is worth it.

- We’re using a chat interface because it allows Penny to explain your finances in simple, relatable English, but we’re not on any chatbot platforms. We also strongly favor predetermined choices over freeform messages.

- Most people don’t realize when they’ve potentially been harmed: over 40% of our Wells Fargo users hadn’t heard about the scandal a month after the news broke. For the Arby’s breach it was over 70%, and for the Navient lawsuits it was 93%.

- We decided to roll our own Ruby DSL for writing conversations, which renders a JSON syntax tree that’s interpreted by the client. Right now, Penny has 34,560 words of copy, 888 emojis, and 93 GIFs.






I have been using Penny since the second launch on Show HN and have been absolutely loving it. Hands down solves the number one problem I have with Mint, et al which is an overload of information. The screen with all my purchases auto-categorized (not always right but close enough) is fantastic and I depend on it.

The simple chat options are exactly what I want to know and only a few clicks away.

The gifs are also super appreciated. I really like the comedy thrown into a usually boring topic.

Just started getting the premium push in-app and I wondered when it was going to happen. I don't mind it since obviously the lights need to stay on but I am not sure sub-categories is compelling enough for me since it kind of ruins the simplicity I love so much. More data isn't necessarily what I am after here.

Otherwise, huge kudos. Love Penny.

Wow, that's awesome to hear!

For what it's worth, we don't think the premium experience (Penny+) is a good fit for most of our users. Locking extra complexity behind a premium version was actually our way of keeping the core experience simple (and encouraging people to not mindlessly turn on extra features unless they're confident they want them). We think the simplicity of the core experience is one of the main reasons people continue to use Penny over time; complexity begets churn, even if users ask for that complexity. We eschew traditional budgets for the same reasons.

That's great to hear and I think y'all have struck a good balance IMO. #keeppennygreat

U.S. only, so can't try it out. But judging from the animations on the website, I'm really irritated by the chat interface. You say "relatable English", but I personally don't react with "Woohoo!" to the "paycheck came in" message. I don't see what added value the chat interface really brings. I don't even think "predetermined choices" can be called "chat".

Hey, co-founder here: I'll be the first to say that the chat interface isn't for everyone. If you'd prefer to get the facts with minimal extra stuff, Penny might not be for you. What we've found from working on this from so long is that the chat interface goes a long way towards making finances relatable and easy to understand. For most people, the biggest barrier to personal finance literacy isn't education; it's motivation. So celebrating wins like paychecks coming in actually helps a lot—feedback says people love being told they got paid and celebrating.

Hey gang, looks awesome - did you see any meaningful value out of your first Show HN?

I'm curious about your decision to use a chat interface. Given that the primary purpose is to provide insights and explanation, it seems a traditional UI presentation would be superior -- my sense is that a chat UI is best for two-way communication, as opposed to one party presenting great insights and the other just acknowledging, but presumably you guys have considered other pros/cons.

Great point about two-way vs one-way. We find that it's still valuable for one-way communication because our main goal is to make finances relatable and easy to understand, and a chat interface literally forces us to be simple and clear in how we explain. Certain concepts might be easy to name but hard to explain (APR, rolling average, prorated spending), and a chat interface allows us to teach those concepts in great detail.

For example, here's a excerpt from explaining how credit card interest works:

Penny: Chase charges you interest based on your <em>APR</em> (annual percentage rate).

Penny: You probably saw this number when you signed up for your credit card :credit_card:

Penny: APRs are usually about 12-24%.

Penny: As far as I can tell, your Chase Freedom's APR is about <em>{{ numeral(0.15).format('0%') }}</em>, which is about normal.

You: OK

Penny: To compute how much interest you get charged every day, divide your APR by the number of days in a year, like this:

<rest of conversation>

We also do a fair amount of two-way communication when we're understanding a user's circumstances. When Penny coaches people about investing, we try to understand the user's financial situation based on how much risk they're willing to take, how much they have that's investable, their horizon for returns, etc, all of which fits pretty naturally into a chat interface.

Makes sense, thanks for responding. I'm personally partial to chat UI when appropriate, and it does seem like this approach helps reinforce the personalized coaching aspect. Good stuff!

This is slick. I signed up 20 minutes ago. Your onboarding is really smooth. I also like the corny jokes. Just dropped you an email!

What are the security concerns? What are you doing to protect user data? One of the biggest drawbacks to Mint I've encountered from friends is that they don't feel that the account data they provide is safe, or that it has a large possibility of being exposed - this has led many of my peers to not use Mint (personally, I've been using Mint for 3+ years).

That being said, very willing to try this. Personal finance should be a priority for all! Congrats on the launch.

To add on to this, even with the reticence many of us approach Mint with, it has the reputation of Intuit behind it. What can you say to alleviate these fears?

(directed at Penny)

Privacy and security are really big priorities for us, so we do our best to address those concerns whenever we can. As far as personal info is concerned, we store the minimum possible info (first name and email, no address, DOB, etc). And we use a popular service called Plaid to do the transaction retrieval, so we never store sensitive credentials. Plaid actually powers many, many other financial services, so they're quickly building a great reputation themselves.

The other aspect is that banks are really good at physical security, but not so great at data security. Consider the recent Chase breaches, where a ton of sensitive data was leaked, and compare that with the fact that there hasn't been a breach of either Intuit or Plaid as far as I know. You're obviously placing a lot of trust on Intuit or Plaid whenever you use Mint or Penny, but at least they hold themselves to higher data security standards than your bank probably does.

I'm surprised your friends feel that way, because I was the exact opposite! I was wary of using Mint until I found out it was by Intuit, which I trust far more.

Intuit bought Mint, and the whole thing is built on top of Yodlee. http://yodlee.com/

So this appears to play in similar space as Mint, but reduce and automate categories, and provide a chat interface, correct?

From the Privacy policy (https://www.pennyapp.io/privacy.html):

> We will never sell any information that could identify you for marketing purposes, and we only share limited amounts of information with third-party services on a need-to-know basis.

Very nice! It doesn't show up in HN but they've even gone out of their way to bold the relevant bits.

From the FAQ:

> Penny supports over 15,000 banks in the United States, so if your bank is in the U.S., she can probably connect to it. She can even connect to your Venmo or PayPal account!

> Penny never stores your bank login information. After she first establishes the connection to your bank, she gets a separate, secret access code to retrieve your transactions from your bank. That way, she can access your transactions without ever needing your bank account credentials again.

Do 15,000 banks in the USA really have an external API with API keys? That's pretty amazing.

From poking around the site looks like they're using Plaid (https://plaid.com/). Now that's seriously cool stuff to normalize!

>> How do you make money?

> Right now, we make money through donations and by partnering with financial products that we think you might find worthwhile. You can find out more about our partnerships here. Both the donations and partnerships allow us to continue offering Penny’s services for free.

> At some point, we will need to start charging for some aspects of Penny. We will give you plenty of advance warning when we’re nearing that milestone. In the meantime, you can enjoy all of Penny’s features free of charge!

While I like the idea of allowing people to track their finances better, I don't get how a company like this gets funded without a clear monetization strategy. I'm sure they've got some ideas internally and were probably included in their pitches, but I don't immediately see what it would be. Maybe get individuals to pony up $X/mo for the service? I doubt they would. People are cheapskates ... particularly so when the market is people that want to reign in their spending.

Both Credit Karma and Mint make their revenue by offering financial products that might help you based on your financial profile so I imagine that can be fairly lucrative.

Ah so it's high end affiliate revenue as presumably you've got the customers financial background? Interesting.

Yes. You can do all kinds of segmentation and credit risk controls to target certain customer segments.

By the way, this is US only. We only link to US banks, so it wouldn't be very useful to download the app in a different region. Our team is pretty small, so international expansion probably won't be in the radar for awhile.

You'll probably find that Canada is in there for free. If you guys use the same Intuit link that Level uses, you'll probably find "Royal Bank of Canada" and "Royal Bank of Canada (US)" in the list of supported institutions. Level worked great in Canada if you went through the effort of downloading it from the US AppStore.

Hello - I am a pretty decent user of financial apps , I use - Mint extensively , - Personal Capital to a fairly decent amount. - Also use an App called "Clarity Money" that was launched recently. - Experian & CreditSesame for credit scores.

Could you explain the finance "coach" aspect of your app ? I have been in several situations where I wish one of these apps had told me a particular financial pro-tip & I have always felt let down. How would your app exactly be a coach ?

Why did you make the decision to not be on any other chatbot platforms? If that's the primary interaction mode, it seems odd to launch a separate app just to chat with a singular bot.

A couple reasons:

1. Those other platforms didn't really exist when we first launched. Messenger launched their platform about nine months after we started Penny. 2. (The real reason) We still don't think we can provide a better experience via a chatbot platform than we can with a standalone app.

To motivate that second point:

The benefit to a chatbot platform is that you meet people where they already are, and "signup" generally has lower overhead.

The downsides are many, though. Most platforms don't allow for things like securely submitting username and passwords, e.g. when connecting a bank account (although Messenger is starting to allow webviews, which can be repurposed to handle this). Browsing your aggregated transaction history, changing the category of a transaction, viewing your balances, etc. are all poor fits for a chat interface (again, Messenger has only recently started to address this). Pre-populated responses aren't first-class citizens in most chatbot platforms. We get more control over the UI, e.g. when displaying animated graphs, in a standalone app than we do within chat. There is/was no way to lock individual chatbot threads behind passcodes to protect your privacy... and on and on :)

Finally, there's also the problem of discoverability, which no chatbot platform has solved in a convincing manner. Downloading a standalone app is a pain, but once you get over that initial hurdle we think the experience is still significantly better than delivering Penny over a chatbot platform.

Congratulations on your launch! My startup also aims to help people improve their finances but from a different angle (a financial wellness platform for 401(k) advisors to use with their participants) so I very much appreciate your efforts to help people get on track with their finances.

I wonder if you can share any insights as to how effective you are changing people's spending habits after they start using your app?

Not compatible with any of my devices.

I guess that is because my devices are located in Europe. (I have a Samsung S7, english setup and an older Tab).

https://meetcleo.com/ if you are in the UK. Can't vouch for it, but the product seems identical.

Sorry about that! Since we only link to US banks, we're only available in the US. Hopefully international expansion will be a thing, but we're a little too small for that at this point.

FWIW some people have foreign (Canadian) Google Play accounts (for example) but still live in the US.

Or maybe it's just me?

Understandable at your point.

Maybe I shouldn't have mentioned it at all since my main annoyance is when google does it. :-]

Agreed. We've reached out to Google a couple of times asking if they can display a more helpful message than "not compatible with an of your devices" when the real reason is "Only available in the US". Not a great UX.

What parts of your app and service do you update outside of the App Store/Google Play? Do those things get included in changelogs somewhere?

Other co-founder here:

Since we use Cordova, the entire app is a website. So when you open up the app, it launches a webview pointed to a website that we deploy to like any other website. That means we can change any client logic and it'll go out in minutes. We also have a conversation DSL that lets us make conversation flow tweaks in under a minute, and since the bulk of the app is conversations, that allows us to move super quickly.

Great question about the changelogs! Since we don't have a longer cadence between feature pushes since we're deploying all the time, we have to go back and look at historical pushes whenever we need to write a changelog. We typically roll up all the little features and announce them whenever we make a new version in the app store. On top of that, we usually announce new features inside Penny, where she'll give a little intro on the new functionality. That also doubles as onboarding to the new feature if needed.

How are you different/better than Mint?

Hey, I'm a co-founder of Penny:

Our biggest differentiators: more focus on automation and friendliness. The major pain point we discovered is that average people find finances intimidating and difficult to track. We wanted to take as much of it off of people's hands as possible as well as doing everything we can to make the experience as friendly and engaging as possible. That goes a long way to making something that people feel comfortable using. We think Mint is a powerful tool with a much steeper learning curve, and we wanted to build something that anybody can use.

What is this app which shows up as similar on Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.durian.pen...

