Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Greg (samaltman.com)
69 points by sama 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





Every success DOES need a guy like Greg. But I really worry about the part where Greg was working on the effort full-time, doing it all while the other guys still worked. When it ends in success, it is a great story. When it ends without success, Greg is the guy who put all his time into it, then ends up with nothing. Greg becomes the warning story.

Greg is the guy you need. Not necessarily the guy you want to be.

reply


Greg is the guy you need. Not necessarily the guy you want to be.

I don't think that's true. At least at the beginning, a "Greg" will be the person who has all the direct contact with mentors, investors, team, suppliers, and customers. A "Greg" will be the "business face" of things (not necessarily who the public see, but who everyone else sees). That's a very good position to be in when things fail or when the company exits.

CEOs go on to start something new. CTOs start interviewing for a new role. People who are a "Greg" find offers coming to them.

reply


There is a very, very fine line dividing "chief optimist" from "sucker."

reply


> Greg asked me questions for the first half of the drive back to San Francisco, then declared he was in, and started planning logistics for the rest of the drive.

I think he took on the risk when he bought into it.

But yeah.

reply


That's pretty brutal. At the end of the day failure can result simply from bad luck.

reply


Sounds like we need a Co-founder basic income?

reply


That's a fantastic idea. We could give it a special name to avoid confusion. How about "salary"?

reply


YC at this moment is able to recruit the absolute top talent for any position they can envision. Damn that is a lot of power they wield, especially in starting these projects like Open AI and the Basic Income. I'd love to be able to invest in YC, as I think a good return at this point is one of the best bets an investor could make.

reply


But why does Greg need a cofounder?

reply


a few reasons:

a) Technical support b) someone to bounce ideas off of constantly. c) someone to support the organization should he need to take an unexpected leave.

reply


What was the inspiration for the dinner that kicked off OpenAI? What made you invite Greg to it?

reply


> Elon and I were both busy with day jobs ...

Epic, lovely understatement there!

reply


>high latency

I wonder if that's a typo.

reply


No, I think Sam is saying that it takes a while for Elon/Sam to reply to Greg, and even given that, Greg responds quickly. Thats a good practice because it shows you're eager/dedicated to moving forward.

reply


I think he meant in the Sam->Greg direction

reply


someone like Greg is going to be hard to come by.

reply


[flagged]


Bingo. This reads as self-congratulatory.

reply


I can see where you are coming from - This piece wouldn't hurt to have some recognition from Sam that YC is in a unique/fortunate position and can get great talent because of that, but at the same time, it must get old qualifying everything you're doing with 'this might not be feasible to the lay person/organization but...'

I don't think you need to read too much into it. Sam is reflecting on his personal blog about someone he sees as exceptional, and I really appreciated the piece bc it shows another path to being a successful/useful person.

reply


[flagged]


Whether what you're saying is true or not, do we really need to remember this every single time we read anything he writes? How about we just hear what he has to say and then decide if it's worth listening to?

(Besides which, at this stage, whatever his earlier successes or failures, you can hardly say he isn't at least worth listening to based on his experience at YC.)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: