Greg is the guy you need. Not necessarily the guy you want to be.
I don't think that's true. At least at the beginning, a "Greg" will be the person who has all the direct contact with mentors, investors, team, suppliers, and customers. A "Greg" will be the "business face" of things (not necessarily who the public see, but who everyone else sees). That's a very good position to be in when things fail or when the company exits.
CEOs go on to start something new. CTOs start interviewing for a new role. People who are a "Greg" find offers coming to them.
I think he took on the risk when he bought into it.
But yeah.
a) Technical support
b) someone to bounce ideas off of constantly.
c) someone to support the organization should he need to take an unexpected leave.
Epic, lovely understatement there!
I wonder if that's a typo.
I don't think you need to read too much into it. Sam is reflecting on his personal blog about someone he sees as exceptional, and I really appreciated the piece bc it shows another path to being a successful/useful person.
(Besides which, at this stage, whatever his earlier successes or failures, you can hardly say he isn't at least worth listening to based on his experience at YC.)
