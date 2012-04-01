- 1S/2S is obviously where the pie is. Few servers are 4S.
- 8 DDR4 channels per socket is twice the memory bandwidth of 2011, and still more than LGA-36712312whateverthenumberwas
- First x86 server platform with SHA1/2 acceleration
- 128 PCIe lanes in a 1S system is unprecedented
All in all Naples seems like a very interesting platform for throughput-intensive applications. Overall it seems that Sun with it's Niagara-approach (massive number of threads, lots of I/O on-chip) was just a few years too early (and likely a few thousands / system to expensive ;)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_SHA_extensions
>There are seven new SSE-based instructions, four supporting SHA-1 and three for SHA-256:
>SHA1RNDS4, SHA1NEXTE, SHA1MSG1, SHA1MSG2, SHA256RNDS2, SHA256MSG1, SHA256MSG2
The only processors so far with these extensions are low power Goldmont chips.
https://github.com/weidai11/cryptopp/issues/139
Skylake can compute SHA1 at 4.3-3.4 cycles/B and SHA256 at 7-9 cycles/B [1]. That's ~1GB/s SHA1 and ~500MB/s SHA256.
1: https://bench.cr.yp.to/results-hash.html#amd64-skylake
And AMD should dump SHA1 acceleration in the next generation.
A quote from a anandtech forum post [0] reads promising:
"850 points in Cinebench 15 at 30W is quite telling. Or not telling, but absolutely massive. Zeppelin can reach absolutely monstrous and unseen levels of efficiency, as long as it operates within its ideal frequency range."
The possibility of this monster maybe coming out sometime in the future is also quite nice: http://www.computermachines.org/joe/publications/pdfs/hpca20...
[0] https://forums.anandtech.com/threads/ryzen-strictly-technica...
With that say, I'm looking forward to these systems.
x U (or x HE, if you're talking with a German manufacturer, they like to make that mistake ... ;) are rack-units, i.e. how large the case is.
How will Naples fare on this front?
I'm glad I don't own any Intel stock atm :)
The main scalability issue I have with Postgres is its horrible layout of data pages on disk. You can't order rows to be layed out on disk according to primary key. You can CLUSTER the table every now and then but that's not really practical for most production loads.
My guess is the 1 socket options scales great. 2 sockets are are less than ideal, and you will not double the 1 socket performance.
I've seen benchmarks on the -hackers mailing list with 88 core Intel servers (4s 22c) in regard to eliminating bottlenecks when you have that many cores. So even if it's not 100% there yet, it will be soon.
Also what with ECC? Ryzen can support it or not?
BTW they advertised it as good for gaming + streaming (h264 CPU encoding at the same time on the same machine). And "content creation", which pretty much always means video editing.
IIRC Ryzen supports unbuffered ECC if the mainboard supports it.
The underperformance in gaming was tracked down to software issues according to AMD. Namely:
- bugs in the Windows process scheduler (scheduling 2 threads on same core, and moving threads across CPU complexes which loses all L3 cache data since each CCX has its own cache)
- buggy BIOS accidentally disabling Boost or the High Performance mode (feature that lets the processor adjust voltage and clock every 1 ms instead of every 40 ms.)
- games containing Intel-optimized code
Furthermore hardcore gamer play at 1440p or higher in which case there is no difference in perf between Intel or AMD, as demonstrated by the many benchmarks (because the GPU is always the bottleneck at such high resolutions.)
