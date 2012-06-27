Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lyme Is 'All in Your Head' – A Wake-Up Call to Mental Health Professionals (madinamerica.com)
19 points by jrs235 20 minutes ago





I had lyme for a few months and it was just awful. My brother had it undetected for nearly a decade and had an incredible number of muscle and joint issues, including surgery to burn nerves in his back because the pain was too much and he was on all kinds of drugs. After the 12th doctor he went to over the years, one finally tested him for lyme and he had more than 20 times the highest normal limit for lyme infection. It took 9 months on 8 simultaneous antibiotics (which destroyed him) to finally get rid of it. He's still doing follow up blood tests now a few months later. This is a real problem and it needs to be treated far better than it is now. I only had it for a short while and it completely changed how I thought about myself. My brain was so foggy that I couldn't even remember the names for certain things. I could tell you a steering wheel was round and it turned things, but you could have offered me a million dollars and I couldn't have told you what it was called. Lyme is relatively new in how widespread it is, and it's only going to get worse.

Related article that I enjoyed was "Why Your Dog Can Get Vaccinated Against Lyme Disease And You Can’t" http://legacy.wbur.org/2012/06/27/lyme-vaccine

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronic_Lyme_disease#Controver...

These kinds of articles are dangerous. It doesn't help that the author's livelihood comes from treating people who believe they have this illness.

Good link: "... which noted the diagnosis of chronic Lyme disease is used by a few physicians despite a lack of "reproducible or convincing scientific evidence", leading the authors to describe this diagnosis as "the latest in a series of syndromes that have been postulated in an attempt to attribute medically unexplained symptoms to particular infections."

This reminds me of Morgellan's disease. Insisting something is real doesn't make it real. I don't know anything... can someone share a more evidence heavy article from the same side of the argument?

The medical profession doesn't just turn it's back on treatable (e.g. profitable) diseases.

A decade old but not much of the underlying research has dramatically shifted. http://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMra072023

> Every day, in doctors’ offices across the US—as well as in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Amsterdam, Australia, Sweden, in 80 countries and on every continent

Amsterdam is not a country. The country is called The Netherlands. Amsterdam is the capital.

Well if we want to be difficult about this, Ireland really isn't a country either. It's a geopolitical region with two separate states on the same major island.

Well now I don't know who to believe.

