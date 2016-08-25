Enough messengers saying the same faulty message over and over and you distrust the message just because it's been repeated so often.
This is an easy thing to do with conversations on subjects like guns where the key of slanting the message is based on subtle wording changes that allow you to leave out some data or include other data. The person presenting their information thinks they have "facts" because they see numbers that support their point of view without knowing what's been left out.
I seem to remember a github repo that was posted to HN a couple of years back that did exactly that. They showed the same data set and presented 3 different ways with 3 entirely different conclusions.
> "This is one of many cases in which the environment changed too quickly for natural selection to catch up."
How can we as a society fix this? If we educated our kids about confirmation bias (and some other cognitive biases) and taught them how to compensate for shortcomings of their minds, would next generation grow up to be more reasonable? If so, shouldn't this be a high priority of educational system?
http://biorxiv.org/content/early/2016/08/25/071530
"False report probability is likely to exceed 50% for the whole literature. In light of our findings the recently reported low replication success in psychology is realistic and worse performance may be expected for cognitive neuroscience."
The value of being the first to form an impression of an event, law, etc. on someone even if that impression will later be proven false just can't be overstated.
Reasoning is the human process of deciding what one ought do. Deduction is a mechanical process of discovering what follows from axioms.
Human reasoning is often fails by not being perfectly deductive.
I'll grant that you might think I'm nitpicking on definitions.
The article mentions ACA so my proposal should not be too off-topic.
The government should be in the healthcare business since the nature of the service precludes a functional market.
