Rust and servo have noble visions but are irrelevant to the future of the web. UX is what drives browser market share and unless Mozilla refocuses on this, they will contjnue to lose maket share. TBH, it will take years if they start now to convince back all the people they lost.
So focusing on more concurrency in the web browser is extremely compelling in my view. I don't believe we're going to see widespread trimming of bloat from the web at large. It's something a few conscientious companies think about, but the majority just keep throwing frameworks and third-party scripts at their sites with abandon.
Web performance in 2017, even on high-capacity hardware, ranges from acceptable to bad. I'd prefer it ranged from superb to acceptable. If Servo moves us in that direction, I am a big fan.
Perhaps to your point: UX includes performance. And in that sense, UX may help Mozilla market share.
Come on. Do you really think I come into the office on weekends just for fun?
> Rust and servo have noble visions but are irrelevant to the future of the web. UX is what drives browser market share and unless Mozilla refocuses on this, they will contjnue to lose maket share.
Fortunately, Servo is experimenting with UX as well, via browser.html!
Yes.
> if they start now
We started last year with e10s, testpilot and dozens of other improvements.
Whereas Chrome can have over a dozen tabs open and it still operates well. Which is a shame because I was hoping to switch over back to Firefox.
The upcoming Quantum work will improve speed generally and specifically for multiple core setups. Electrolysis in the latest versions will also help prevent "bad tabs" from slowing the whole browser.
"Ex-Googler" seems to have been serving its purpose well.
On my 15 inch Macbook Pro with Retina screen (and a 4k monitor attached) CSS animations are cooking the CPU. I've waited 2 years for improvements but with each new version the issue persisted.
It's clearly a Firefox issue, as Safari and Chrome don't have problems with it. But now almost every website uses CSS animations, the problems only have gotten worse. I was hoping the Servo project would somehow solve my problems, but I guess that will take a couple of years to fully develop.
https://github.com/servo/servo/wiki/Roadmap
