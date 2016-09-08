Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Taking It Back: Why This Xoogler Is Joining Mozilla (medium.com)
39 points by anaxag0ras 2 hours ago





So much fluff. Long gone are the days when Mozilla wanted to build the best browser. You simply have to use the browser everyday to know where they are putting in a their efforts.. it is certainly not in the browser.

Rust and servo have noble visions but are irrelevant to the future of the web. UX is what drives browser market share and unless Mozilla refocuses on this, they will contjnue to lose maket share. TBH, it will take years if they start now to convince back all the people they lost.

I don't agree. In my opinion, even on my high-specification workstation, the performance of the modern web is below my expectation for 2017 (having been using the web since 1997). Browser and CPU performance have not kept pace with web site bloat. CPUs have gained more cores but they mostly sit idle when using a web browser.

So focusing on more concurrency in the web browser is extremely compelling in my view. I don't believe we're going to see widespread trimming of bloat from the web at large. It's something a few conscientious companies think about, but the majority just keep throwing frameworks and third-party scripts at their sites with abandon.

Web performance in 2017, even on high-capacity hardware, ranges from acceptable to bad. I'd prefer it ranged from superb to acceptable. If Servo moves us in that direction, I am a big fan.

Perhaps to your point: UX includes performance. And in that sense, UX may help Mozilla market share.

I am absolutely flabbergasted by how every fully featured browser is capable of bringing my modern workstation to its knees. Late last year I took a screenshot of a 32 kb text document running in a tab managed by chrome process with no other tabs to take care of occupying over 1 GB of ram. And when I say text document, I mean a file with a .txt extension with no javascript or anything else going on. The world is wrong!

> Long gone are the days when Mozilla wanted to build the best browser.

Come on. Do you really think I come into the office on weekends just for fun?

> Rust and servo have noble visions but are irrelevant to the future of the web. UX is what drives browser market share and unless Mozilla refocuses on this, they will contjnue to lose maket share.

Fortunately, Servo is experimenting with UX as well, via browser.html!

https://testpilot.firefox.com/ Looks like they're focusing on UX to me.

> it will take years

Yes.

> if they start now

We started last year with e10s, testpilot and dozens of other improvements.

I don't know if it's just my computer, but Firefox lags horribly on my Mac after a certain amount of usage whereby I always have to restart the browser because the experience after a certain amount of usage, even if there's only one or two tabs open, is unbearable. And right now, the only add-on I have on it as uBlock Origin.

Whereas Chrome can have over a dozen tabs open and it still operates well. Which is a shame because I was hoping to switch over back to Firefox.

Interesting. I have the exact opposite experience on Mac. Chrome becomes unusable after about 15 tabs and especially after leaving it open for more than 2-3 days. Firefox is the only decent browser I can use on my Macbook.

What version are you running? My anecdotal counterpoint is that I find Firefox excellently performant these days despite heavy use.

The upcoming Quantum work will improve speed generally and specifically for multiple core setups. Electrolysis in the latest versions will also help prevent "bad tabs" from slowing the whole browser.

Try a new profile or a refresh.

"Xoogler" is a new one for me. I went looking for a company called "Xoogle.com" and wondering why anyone would pick a name so close to Google.

"Ex-Googler" seems to have been serving its purpose well.

It's a long-existing term. You can find Xoogler groups on places like Facebook. Google also use the term noogler for new employees.

Yeah, it's pretty confusing, I thought Xoogler meant someone working at Google X.

Just today I decided to ditch Firefox after using it daily since the first public release.

On my 15 inch Macbook Pro with Retina screen (and a 4k monitor attached) CSS animations are cooking the CPU. I've waited 2 years for improvements but with each new version the issue persisted.

It's clearly a Firefox issue, as Safari and Chrome don't have problems with it. But now almost every website uses CSS animations, the problems only have gotten worse. I was hoping the Servo project would somehow solve my problems, but I guess that will take a couple of years to fully develop.

https://github.com/servo/servo/wiki/Roadmap

Based on the comments, this was written in September 2016.

"Sep 8, 2016" is the post date

The problem isn't being for profit. The problem is deriving your income from advertising. Selling the customer.

It's both. Mozilla's advertising model isn't such a big deal. It's even easy to counter in their own product. Being for profit means Google must keep trying to drive its numbers up. A likely side effect is spying on its users in new ways whose results will be sold in new ways. That prediction certainly came to pass several times over.

