Casual inference book [Revised version available]
harvard.edu
4 points
by
onuralp
9 minutes ago
1 comment
onuralp
9 minutes ago
I have seen an earlier version of this book recommended here on HN, and thought that some might be delighted to know that there is a revised version available to download.
