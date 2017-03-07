Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Famous Russian hacker Kris Kaspersky passed away (dropzone.com)
41 points by afiskon 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





skydive incident... and John Peterson (PL) https://twitter.com/PhilipWadler/status/839134370854227970 climbing incident ...

This is not Kaspersky Lab's Antivirus creator Eugene Kaspersky.

More links (in Russian): http://rsdn.org/forum/life/6717583 + https://xakep.ru/2017/03/07/kris-kasperski-rip/

Wiki page about Kris https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kris_Kaspersky

RIP.

