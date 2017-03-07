Hacker News
Famous Russian hacker Kris Kaspersky passed away
afiskon
3 hours ago
agumonkey
1 minute ago
skydive incident... and John Peterson (PL)
https://twitter.com/PhilipWadler/status/839134370854227970
climbing incident ...
saycheese
3 hours ago
This is not Kaspersky Lab's Antivirus creator Eugene Kaspersky.
afiskon
3 hours ago
More links (in Russian):
http://rsdn.org/forum/life/6717583
https://xakep.ru/2017/03/07/kris-kasperski-rip/
Wiki page about Kris
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kris_Kaspersky
lfx
37 minutes ago
RIP.
