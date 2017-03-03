Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How the Instant Pot cooker developed a cult following (bbc.co.uk)
36 points by scriptstar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





The Instant Pot came on the market with perfect timing, just as the pressure cooker started to go from "geek" to "mainstream" in its adoption curve. The fawning press articles claim that it was Instant Pot that took pressure cooking from niche to mainstream, but I don't buy that -- I think it would have happened anyways.

It's a good pressure cooker. A good stovetop one will be faster, but it's only significant if you've got a gas or induction range. And of course the stovetop models don't have any automation.

And it's half the price of a good stovetop model.

reply


This is pretty funny for me to read. As the article mentions many people apparently did, I picked up an Instant Pot on Prime Day last year. I had no idea there was such a following around it until reading this, I just wanted a pressure cooker.

I received it, and stuck it in my closet expecting to pull it out when I needed to pressure cook something. My wife discovered it pretty soon after and began using it for several tasks I didn't even realize it was capable of. She absolutely loves the thing, to the point I was joking with her about it. It's funny to me to see that our experience is far from unique.

reply


I am part of the cult. We bought after the recommendation of a friend. What I liked: nice set of presets, comes with a cookbook with quite a few recipes, very easy to operate.

Some time ago, when Apple bailed out of self-driving car business, my friend and I discussed what would be the good category for Apple to try next and I suggested advanced kitchen devices. Seriously though: instant pot with Nespresso machine are close to best damn money I spent. Currently I am investigating Anova devices and dreaming about something that would cut down (hehe) my peeling and chopping time.

reply


As a fellow lazy kitchen-er, I've got a decent recommendation:

- small food processor to significantly reduce the chopping time. I picked one up cheap on a whim (I think for making hummus) and now most of the time I just coarsely chop veggies and throw it in with a slicer blade or grater, depending on what I'm making. (By coarse, I mean, I'll quarter the onion so that it fits down the chute)

- Quit peeling! I've got a vegetable peeler that is sitting very sad in the drawer because it hasn't been used in a long long time.

reply


I find some basic knife skills to be a huge labor saver. I've had the same decent (ie, not serrated) $25 chef's knife for decades and can plow through basic veg prep in a few minutes. I don't like all the extra gadgets except a peeler. When I factor in setting up and washing some chopping or slicing machine, I'm way faster with just a knife and board. Two things to wash. And the board is also used to hold stuff on its way to the pot, so that cuts down on temp bowls too.

Watch one good video on how to dice an onion an you're 90pct there.

reply


I mostly agree. I do have a food processor but, unless I'm doing a lot of chopping and don't care if it's pretty uneven, I find that just using a good knofe is less total work and gives better results.

reply


When you've got a great product, your users become your extended sales force: I've bought this for my relatives for the holiday season and have recommended it to my friends. I think Amazon recommendation system opens new product avenues like this that didn't exist before (you'd have to do TV sales).

It is easy to praise a great product -- it combines a rice cooker with a pressure cooker and stew simmer (and, I guess, a yogurt maker) all in one device that saves kitchen storage and counter top space. They've thought of lots of stuff: making the seal easily replaceable, and allowing you to buy extra tin cans with lids (from cooking right to refrigerator). The cans are perfect size for the dish washer, etc. It's well designed, solves an urgent need, solidly built and just works.

reply


I have been using one for more than a year. It makes cooking so easy and quick and the flavor stays inside and food turns out really delicious. Best part is it doesn't even make slightest of the sound or smoke.One of my best buys.

reply


I'm having dinner tonight from an instant pot but it hasn't lived up to the hype for me.

What do you cook in there that you've really enjoyed?

reply


When I was looking for a pressure cooker, I dropped into the subreddit r/pressurecooking and was surprised to see it was basically devoted to the Instant Pot!

reply


Is this different from any of the other similar cooking devices?

reply


I got one for Christmas. I've been cooking more than half of my meals with it. It's great.

Here's a few things I tried:

- Mississippi pot roast

- Carnitas

- Pulled pork

- Cilantro lime basmati rice

- Butter chicken

- Chili

- Chicken breast

- Crack slaw

- Pulled chicken

- Chinese hot pot

- Hard boiled eggs

- Soft boiled eggs

- Steamed broccoli

- Steamed cauliflower

- Kale and bacon

- Mussels

- Cheese cake

- Meatloaf

- Italian sausages

- Beef curry

- Poached salmon

- Pork ribs

- Swedish meatballs

- Taco meat

- Chicken fajitas

- Black beans

reply


I didn't think the BBC did advertising.

reply


It's a gray area - where do you draw the line between reporting on a cult and advertising a product? Is http://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-39158975 an advert for that site? Is http://www.bbc.com/culture/story/20170303-we-should-thank-bu... an advert for Buffy? Is http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-39188826 an advert for the arms industry?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: