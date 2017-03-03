It's a good pressure cooker. A good stovetop one will be faster, but it's only significant if you've got a gas or induction range. And of course the stovetop models don't have any automation.
And it's half the price of a good stovetop model.
reply
I received it, and stuck it in my closet expecting to pull it out when I needed to pressure cook something. My wife discovered it pretty soon after and began using it for several tasks I didn't even realize it was capable of. She absolutely loves the thing, to the point I was joking with her about it. It's funny to me to see that our experience is far from unique.
Some time ago, when Apple bailed out of self-driving car business, my friend and I discussed what would be the good category for Apple to try next and I suggested advanced kitchen devices. Seriously though: instant pot with Nespresso machine are close to best damn money I spent. Currently I am investigating Anova devices and dreaming about something that would cut down (hehe) my peeling and chopping time.
- small food processor to significantly reduce the chopping time. I picked one up cheap on a whim (I think for making hummus) and now most of the time I just coarsely chop veggies and throw it in with a slicer blade or grater, depending on what I'm making. (By coarse, I mean, I'll quarter the onion so that it fits down the chute)
- Quit peeling! I've got a vegetable peeler that is sitting very sad in the drawer because it hasn't been used in a long long time.
Watch one good video on how to dice an onion an you're 90pct there.
It is easy to praise a great product -- it combines a rice cooker with a pressure cooker and stew simmer (and, I guess, a yogurt maker) all in one device that saves kitchen storage and counter top space. They've thought of lots of stuff: making the seal easily replaceable, and allowing you to buy extra tin cans with lids (from cooking right to refrigerator). The cans are perfect size for the dish washer, etc. It's well designed, solves an urgent need, solidly built and just works.
What do you cook in there that you've really enjoyed?
Here's a few things I tried:
- Mississippi pot roast
- Carnitas
- Pulled pork
- Cilantro lime basmati rice
- Butter chicken
- Chili
- Chicken breast
- Crack slaw
- Pulled chicken
- Chinese hot pot
- Hard boiled eggs
- Soft boiled eggs
- Steamed broccoli
- Steamed cauliflower
- Kale and bacon
- Mussels
- Cheese cake
- Meatloaf
- Italian sausages
- Beef curry
- Poached salmon
- Pork ribs
- Swedish meatballs
- Taco meat
- Chicken fajitas
- Black beans
It's a good pressure cooker. A good stovetop one will be faster, but it's only significant if you've got a gas or induction range. And of course the stovetop models don't have any automation.
And it's half the price of a good stovetop model.
reply