Amazon to hand over Echo audio from alleged murder with defendant's consent (bbc.com)
86 points by ghosh 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 35 comments | favorite





This should be a lesson to people who don't understand the distinction between "can't" and "won't".

If you're running things yourself and control the encryption keys required to access your data, then your service provider can't be compelled to release your data as it's not possible[1][2].

If you're delegating all of that to your service provider and they have access to the raw data, then you are putting all your trust in them to protect your data and prevent it's release. And that has to cover everything from hackers, to snooping employees, to the Feds.

[1]: Kind of ... I don't recall the Apple/FBI case going to court for a final resolution so it's possible they can compel the service provider to hack you to get the keys but at least they can't get it directly.

[2]: And obviously they can always come after you with a court order or rubber hose (or both).

Or as cperciva put it, "Playing chicken with cat.jpg"

http://www.daemonology.net/blog/2012-01-19-playing-chicken-w...

>If you're running things yourself and control the encryption keys required to access your data, then your service provider can't be compelled to release your data as it's not possible

The court can just hold you in contempt until you do[1]. They also probably won't buy "I forgot".

[1]: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/04/child-porn-suspe...

If you delete the data, prior to getting the notice to produce the data and it wasn't deleted in anticipation of such a notice, sure the court could hold you in contempt, but legally you've done nothing wrong.

You cannot easily make a third random third-party delete your data.

You might put yourself in a worse position if the court compels you to produce the data, but now you can't. You better be very certain that you are able to prove that you deleted the data prior to any notice, or you might find yourself in for a long jail stay.

This is what a lot of people overlook - when the court compels you to produce evidence, or ill gotten gains, saying ,"I can't" - isn't a legal defense.

I much rather put my trust in them than myself. I am clueless about security.

They can only reveal voice data IF the victim said "Alexa" when the crime was taking place. If the victim didn't say "Alexa" that day, then there's nothing to reveal. Your example about encryption doesn't make sense in the context of the Echo.

False Positives.

"I'll Let Some" one else discuss how false positives can affect detection.

How is echo audio data substantially different than something like a tape recorder that was live in the man's home? What about a cell phone that was on a call at the time of the alleged murder?

I definitely understand wanting to ensure reasonable privacy for users, but to me it feels an awful lot of a stretch to say that the echo is off-limits in this case.

I suspect that it is as much about PR as anything else. Amazon probably has no qualms handing over the data per se. But they also realize that doing so without first putting up a 'fight' would look very bad.

Where the data is stored is a fundamental difference.

That was one of Amazon's primary arguments, that they had not received a warrant valid in a relevant jurisdiction.

Interesting, thanks for letting me know.

Jurisdiction seems like a concept that is going to change a lot in the next decade if that's the basis for argument.

There's already procedures to deal with it.

I think it isn't the same (hacking vs a provider handing over data), but the FBI has been working to assert broad jurisdiction:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-cyber-congress-idUSKBN...

I own an Echo and this is part of the reason it now sits unplugged. To be honest, it doesn't provide enough value for me to consider potentially compromising the privacy of my home.

Without trying being rude, surely this was obvious before you purchased it?

Mentioned this in another comment, but they can only reveal voice data IF the victim said "Alexa" when the crime was taking place. If the victim didn't say "Alexa" that day, then there's nothing to reveal.

Or thought it heard Alexa. There were many many times when my devices recognized Hey Siri and Okay Google during regular conversation when no such thing was said. I've disabled that capability on all my devices as well.

What if someone else said "Alexa"? What if someone on TV or the radio said "Alexa"?

> after the defendant consented

But how long before lack of consent is considered incriminating?

There are also many different jurisdictions which don't have 5th amendment style protections.

It will be a long time in the jurisdiction of this case before constitutional protection against self-incrimination is stripped.

Wouldn't a jurisdiction without 5th amendment protections be unconstitutional?

Depends on the constitution.

We do not all live in the USA.

This case does though and considering its a 5th amendment case I'm not sure how it would be relevant internationally.

The basis premises (privacy amidst a sea of devices which record at various times and save these recordings off-site) are universal.

Feels a bit weird. Why does a defendant consenting change anything? Presumably if they were asleep as claimed, they're basically consenting to something that's unrelated to themselves.

Even if they were sound asleep; what Echo recorded may be incredibly damning - a muffled voice, screams, no evidence of someone sleeping nor of an intruder, yet enough to pull a Jury's emotions that a conviction is needed and the death penalty is merited.

That was my first thought. Why should the defendant have a say in what evidence can be collected? Did the Feds ask if they could take DNA samples from the scene, for example?

You could allow the police to do that without a warrant, if you wanted to. Amazon doesn't need to argue whether the prosecution have a legitimate order to seize the data if the 'owner' is willing to turn it over.

> Amazon has agreed to hand over data from an Amazon Echo that may have been operating as an alleged murder took place, after the defendant consented.

A much more interesting question is if Amazon would have released the data without the defendants conset.

Well Amazon actually refused at first, even when presented with warrants requesting the data, saying that they didn't see how the data would be relevant.

http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-39063113

Can you call emergency services via Amazon Echo? I've read on a car forum I'm part of about someone who was working on their vehicle without jack stands and got trapped when their jack slipped. They used Siri to call their wife and jack the car back up. They probably would have died without it.

I can easily forsee a future where consumers ask companies for voice assistants that turn on automatically when they detect duress (not needing to say "Alexa ...") before one where governments actually compel product manufacturers to do this.

At this point I assume they have a warrant, so I don't understand what the problem is. People should assume their devices can and will be used against them. A much more tricky conversation is when a friend of mine discovered that fragments of his a session with his psychologist recorded by his Android Wear watch.

Seriously, screw google home and Amazon echo. If I wanted a wiretap, I'd go to FISA court.

