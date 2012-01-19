If you're running things yourself and control the encryption keys required to access your data, then your service provider can't be compelled to release your data as it's not possible[1][2].
If you're delegating all of that to your service provider and they have access to the raw data, then you are putting all your trust in them to protect your data and prevent it's release. And that has to cover everything from hackers, to snooping employees, to the Feds.
[1]: Kind of ... I don't recall the Apple/FBI case going to court for a final resolution so it's possible they can compel the service provider to hack you to get the keys but at least they can't get it directly.
[2]: And obviously they can always come after you with a court order or rubber hose (or both).
The court can just hold you in contempt until you do[1]. They also probably won't buy "I forgot".
You cannot easily make a third random third-party delete your data.
This is what a lot of people overlook - when the court compels you to produce evidence, or ill gotten gains, saying ,"I can't" - isn't a legal defense.
"I'll Let Some" one else discuss how false positives can affect detection.
I definitely understand wanting to ensure reasonable privacy for users, but to me it feels an awful lot of a stretch to say that the echo is off-limits in this case.
That was one of Amazon's primary arguments, that they had not received a warrant valid in a relevant jurisdiction.
Jurisdiction seems like a concept that is going to change a lot in the next decade if that's the basis for argument.
I think it isn't the same (hacking vs a provider handing over data), but the FBI has been working to assert broad jurisdiction:
There are also many different jurisdictions which don't have 5th amendment style protections.
A much more interesting question is if Amazon would have released the data without the defendants conset.
I can easily forsee a future where consumers ask companies for voice assistants that turn on automatically when they detect duress (not needing to say "Alexa ...") before one where governments actually compel product manufacturers to do this.
