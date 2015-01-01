Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Shut-In Economy (2015) (medium.com)
14 points by ASipos 2 hours ago





A couple months ago I asked this question on Reddit:

> Does anyone have ideas how to write a utopia that would fulfill people's need to be needed by each other, rather than just their material needs?

And got an amazing response from user "fubo":

> Cross OKCupid with TaskRabbit: the AI tells you what favors to do for people to get you to love each other.

I wish the internet would grow into something like that, instead of making people more isolated under the guise of "social", "sharing" etc.

I never considered myself either a social butterfly or an outdoors person in any capacity beyond an occasional bike ride, but compared to a lot of SF dwellers, apparently I am. I cannot imagine paying such exorbitant sums to live in a tiny ass apartment and have all my worldly needs delivered to my door so I can sit and do whatever until the next time I had to leave my house.

This existence sounds awful and I don't know how people not only manage to do it, but aspire to it.

