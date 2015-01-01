> Does anyone have ideas how to write a utopia that would fulfill people's need to be needed by each other, rather than just their material needs?
And got an amazing response from user "fubo":
> Cross OKCupid with TaskRabbit: the AI tells you what favors to do for people to get you to love each other.
I wish the internet would grow into something like that, instead of making people more isolated under the guise of "social", "sharing" etc.
