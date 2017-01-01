Hacker News
Uber's 'hustle-oriented' culture becomes a black mark on employees' résumés
4 points
by
jrwan
37 minutes ago
onion2k
9 minutes ago
Wearing my most pessimistic hat, I wouldn't be too surprised if Uber have had enough negative press that they're in a position where they can't raise any further capital - you can't tell people there's massive growth still to be had if you're incapable of recruiting the developers you need to realise that potential. They have several billion dollars in the bank, but unless that's enough to get them to overall profitability (parts of Uber are already profitable but the company
as a whole
makes a loss) then they're effectively dead. That would be a quite a shock considering the
incredible
growth they've had.
The chilling effect that could have on investment in startups would be
horrific
for SV.
