Software engineers have figured out how to turn charts into music for the blind
(
qz.com
)
13 points
by
wallflower
2 hours ago
|
|
|
|
2 comments
|
tcrews
23 minutes ago
The title is very clickbaity. Just search for "chart sonification" and see there is a lot of research in this area. Maybe they meant to emphasize that this is a browser extension?
neilcrj
26 minutes ago
This is the problem Richard MacDuff was wrestling with at the beginning of Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. I love it when sci-fi from my childhood becomes reality.
