Software engineers have figured out how to turn charts into music for the blind (qz.com)
13 points by wallflower 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





The title is very clickbaity. Just search for "chart sonification" and see there is a lot of research in this area. Maybe they meant to emphasize that this is a browser extension?

This is the problem Richard MacDuff was wrestling with at the beginning of Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. I love it when sci-fi from my childhood becomes reality.

