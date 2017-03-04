But I think that also kind of highlights what DHH and others are trying to get at - a lot of programming interviews are terrible because they abuse the whiteboard, and that needs to stop.
I don't understand all the fuss. Whiteboard interviews are unpleasant, sure, but I've done a lot fo them and they're not that bad.
We need to engage with the fact that these interview processes are just stupid. We know a number of better ways to extract signal from candidates, but we keep interviewing face-to-face for technical ability because that's how it's always been done.
A number of companies are trying to embrace work-sample challenges to boost signal from candidates. But I don't think they get it. They assign take-home work before or after an interview, and still make decisions on candidates based on an "interview loop". If you have an interview loop composed solely of people, I don't believe in your process. We had a sort of interview loop at Matasano, but the open secret was it largely didn't matter, because if your (numeric) scores on our work sample tests were solid, the burden of proof was on the interviewers to override the work sample tests.
We worked with a number of different hiring groups at Starfighter last year, some of them quite smart, and at none of them did I see a process that deliberately and meaningfully insulated itself from "I'm having a bad day and haven't eaten lunch yet and now I have to interview someone" bias, or from "I'm putting you, the candidate, in the most uncomfortable imaginable professional circumstances and expecting not only perfect recall of the intricate details of your craft but also that you recite those details in a way that demonstrates confidence and ability to get things done".
All the hiring I see is still done by by subjective X-factors; worse, each interviewer in a "loop" has a different X-factor. Where's the table-flip emoji when I need it?
That was actually a nice question: If you wanted to dive a little deeper, you could ask the candidate to sketch in unit tests. And if you’re talking to somebody super-technical, ask “Your code is in production and sometimes it’s throwing illegal-index exceptions under heavy load. What’s going on and how do you fix it?” Just because that’s a cool problem, very real-life, and most people smile when they get it."
Genuinely curious as to what the reasons for illegal-index exceptions under heavy load would be? I genuinely can't think of any reason. Perhaps the problem is under specified. Unit-testing would need to be seeded to be reproducible.
