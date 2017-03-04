Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Whiteboard Interviews (tbray.org)
19 points by pw 1 hour ago





This article is a nice reminder of the truism, "don't do things in a shitty way and they won't be shitty." That is, whiteboard interviews aren't inherently terrible, it's just that a lot of interviewers ask terrible whiteboard-based questions, like asking to code in unrealistic circumstances.

But I think that also kind of highlights what DHH and others are trying to get at - a lot of programming interviews are terrible because they abuse the whiteboard, and that needs to stop.

The problem is that you have to have some way to evaluate someone's skill level relatively quickly. Take home assignments will never work. Part time work, or contracting work until you're satisfied is going to be even worse from the perspective of a job searcher. Imagine you get a new job that pays half of what your last job did and then you get dismissed at the end of 3 months and have to restart your search.

I don't understand all the fuss. Whiteboard interviews are unpleasant, sure, but I've done a lot fo them and they're not that bad.

Interviews don't demonstrate ability or aptitude so much as they demonstrate ability to keep a cool head under incredible pressure. It doesn't matter how soft you make the whiteboard question: you are getting lower quality signal in an in-person office interview than you will in any other venue. Interviews are incredibly hostile experiences and nothing you can do, including comfy chairs, bright, cheerful surroundings, or free drinks will change that.

We need to engage with the fact that these interview processes are just stupid. We know a number of better ways to extract signal from candidates, but we keep interviewing face-to-face for technical ability because that's how it's always been done.

A number of companies are trying to embrace work-sample challenges to boost signal from candidates. But I don't think they get it. They assign take-home work before or after an interview, and still make decisions on candidates based on an "interview loop". If you have an interview loop composed solely of people, I don't believe in your process. We had a sort of interview loop at Matasano, but the open secret was it largely didn't matter, because if your (numeric) scores on our work sample tests were solid, the burden of proof was on the interviewers to override the work sample tests.

We worked with a number of different hiring groups at Starfighter last year, some of them quite smart, and at none of them did I see a process that deliberately and meaningfully insulated itself from "I'm having a bad day and haven't eaten lunch yet and now I have to interview someone" bias, or from "I'm putting you, the candidate, in the most uncomfortable imaginable professional circumstances and expecting not only perfect recall of the intricate details of your craft but also that you recite those details in a way that demonstrates confidence and ability to get things done".

All the hiring I see is still done by by subjective X-factors; worse, each interviewer in a "loop" has a different X-factor. Where's the table-flip emoji when I need it?

Maybe I was lucky, but interviews were far from the most stressful or uncomfortable thing I encountered on the job. They haven't asked me about intricate details either (except one that gave me standard test with questions ranging from difficult to easy, but it still did not felt that horrible).

A huge chunk of this stress is most people simply don't code on whiteboards most of the time. It's a skill which you can pick up fairly quickly which destroys the validity of this kind of hazing.

>>"Back when I was at Google, I was most­ly in­ter­view­ing peo­ple for “Developer Advocate” po­si­tion­s, and a lot of peo­ple some­how got in­to the pro­cess with­out be­ing able to code at al­l. So, ear­ly on, I’d ask. “You’ve got a list of ob­ject­s, write some code to se­lect one of them at ran­dom. Any lan­guage, don’t wor­ry about syn­tax, as­sume the built-in ran­dom func­tion is good enough.”

That was ac­tu­al­ly a nice ques­tion: If you want­ed to dive a lit­tle deep­er, you could ask the can­di­date to sketch in unit test­s. And if you’re talk­ing to some­body super-technical, ask “Your code is in pro­duc­tion and some­times it’s throw­ing illegal-index ex­cep­tions un­der heavy load. What’s go­ing on and how do you fix it?” Just be­cause that’s a cool prob­lem, very real-life, and most peo­ple smile when they get it."

Genuinely curious as to what the reasons for illegal-index exceptions under heavy load would be? I genuinely can't think of any reason. Perhaps the problem is under specified. Unit-testing would need to be seeded to be reproducible.

I think the implication is that another thread is modifying the list at the same time, and there's inadequate locking.

I could see it being some sort of shared memory problem, where the system is misallocating memory because it's running out of free space.

Or similarly, the application is multithreaded and the list length at `idx = randint(list.length)` time is greater than the next line `obj = list[idx]`, when you pick one of the last few indices and objects are removed.

