Ask HN: Best way to support community for small open source projects?
At some point, StackOverflow is the place for user-to-user support, but with a small project, user questions would disappear in that vast ocean, I think. Github, sadly, has nothing for this.

I have a modest project with a growing user community (https://github.com/lwhite1/tablesaw), but it would be great if they could talk to each other. I would also love to be able to see what their issues are so I can address.

Suggestions greatly appreciated. (Also, I don't want to host anything, this thing is already eating my life.)






