Is Bitcoin in Trouble? Another Way to Organize Decentralized Coins
medium.com
hmppark7
27 minutes ago
1 comment
hackerboss
26 minutes ago
It's hard to get consensus on changes to blockchains these days. Especially when we're dealing with proof-of-work and allowing miners to vote, putting all of the power of the voting system into the hands of people who have incentives to collect higher fees by keeping the transaction throughput low (Decreasing bandwidth supply with heightening demand). This can slow down progress regarding change proposals to the Bitcoin protocol. Bitcoin has taught us much. What if there were a network of verifying and mining nodes that bet (based on the number of other nodes that bet on them to mine blocks well) on changes... Then we might have a system in which the goal of the community would be heard and could be implemented, instead of great fixes sitting on ice for... prolonged... periods... of... time. Thoughts?
