Hello Moderator
1 point by agyaattest 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I need a contact id on which I submit my vulnerability report.....





As per HN Guidelines:

"Please don't post on HN to ask or tell us something (e.g. to ask us questions about Y Combinator, or to ask or complain about moderation). If you want to say something to us, please send it to hn@ycombinator.com."

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

