“Sexual Harassment Doesn’t Happen at My Company”
mehaveaccount
32 minutes ago
I would agree with the statement that "Sexual harassment and "microaggressions" are not systemic problems for the tech industry. They don’t happen to the women at my company. Diversity is also not systemic because I see a lot of women at my company." What I assume is being perceived as "microaggressions" is just real life happening to young persons that have been coddled up until joining the work force. The reason women complain about it more than men is that men receive no sympathy and so learn quite young how to deal with other people.
