Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
I'm the founder of camelcamelcamel, AMA
(
reddit.com
)
4 points
by
vinhboy
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
vinhboy
20 minutes ago
Too bad there are not many questions about the technology. But it's interesting how he ran a successful business all these years by keeping it pretty low key. No mobile, no api, etc... That's very counter to the mobile-first, API-first attitude of SV.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply