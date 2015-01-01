Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Refactoring Legacy JavaScript Code to Use Classes (arxiv.org)
10 points by breck 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





While I'm a huge fan of what ES2015 has brought to JavaScript, the "class" keyword was a huge mistake. There are no classes in Javascript, there are only objects. By embracing prototypal inheritance you will write cleaner code with fewer errors.

reply


If you are interested in this sort of work, we've been doing this for years at Facebook and are publishing all our "codemods" in a repo:

- JS: https://github.com/cpojer/js-codemod/tree/master/transforms

- React: https://github.com/reactjs/react-codemod/tree/master/transfo...

We built and ran the codemod they talk about in this paper many years ago across thousands of files. Unfortunately, we didn't have the infra open sourced so the actual codemod didn't get open sourced.

reply


Indeed. I also spoke about this topic a lot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0pOgY8__JM

reply


I remember that when classes were proposed (in the defunct ES4 and again for ES6) much of the opposition was of this changing the semantics of ES from using prototype chains to classical inheritance, which was viewed as a step backwards.

On the contrary though, since classes are carefully designed to be just syntactic sugar around prototypes, it should be easy to migrate, right?

Well no, because the one thing that became obvious was that, since there were no standards, and no clearly and obviously idiomatic way to do prototype chains, nobody was doing them in a correct, consistent way.

So trying auto-migrate is almost certainly doomed except in trivial cases, because as the article implies there's a high chance of it just being flat wrong anyway.

reply


This seems like a big mistake to me.

reply


People need to take the time to learn JS instead of forcing their understanding of programming upon it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: