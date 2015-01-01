reply
- JS: https://github.com/cpojer/js-codemod/tree/master/transforms
- React: https://github.com/reactjs/react-codemod/tree/master/transfo...
We built and ran the codemod they talk about in this paper many years ago across thousands of files. Unfortunately, we didn't have the infra open sourced so the actual codemod didn't get open sourced.
On the contrary though, since classes are carefully designed to be just syntactic sugar around prototypes, it should be easy to migrate, right?
Well no, because the one thing that became obvious was that, since there were no standards, and no clearly and obviously idiomatic way to do prototype chains, nobody was doing them in a correct, consistent way.
So trying auto-migrate is almost certainly doomed except in trivial cases, because as the article implies there's a high chance of it just being flat wrong anyway.
reply