Ask HN: Formal HR warning for swearing in a casual chat room – is this normal?

So, I was in the wrong and had built up a lot of steam one day around some ongoing problems that an organisation had failed to address many times over and I stupidly said something along the lines of 'I'm so sick of all the issues for project X always being last minute, unplanned and untested... I'm really sick of this shit!' Obviously I shouldn't have sworn and I should have been more professional (despite raising the issues formally on many occasions previously over several years). So while I know I was in the wrong and said something stupid, I was wondering if this is common place for petty sentences like this to be sort of 'bureaucratised' by HR? Even the team in question said any formal warning was totally over the top and not at all what they wanted to occur but it seemed HR had made their mind up already. So, I'm not trying to expose or have a go at any organisation here, I'm genuinely interested to hear if anyone else has a similar experience, especially anyone who's not in the US where I believe it's very easy to fire people etc... which is (I can assure you) not what they're trying to do with me.