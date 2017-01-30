By swapping gender but staying authentic to speech patterns and gestures, we were able to shake the audience from their normal reaction. Trump was no longer seen as a reality star or Hillary as a female icon. Free from their preconceived biases, audiences found themselves seeing things differently and gaining insight into how others saw these two very public figures.
It was an unusual experiment which sparked some surprising reactions in a talkback session after the events. The expectation, held by myself and the majority of people polled before the performance, had been that Clinton would look “more presidential” as a man and Trump’s lack of respect for, and aggression towards, his opponent would not be tolerated in a woman. Our predictions were way off.
Here's the NYU press release: https://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2017/march/...
And a New York Times review: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/30/theater/he-said-she-said-...
The linked video of the entire performance seems to no longer be available, but there is a short clip in the Guardian article: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/29/clinton-trum....
reply
By swapping gender but staying authentic to speech patterns and gestures, we were able to shake the audience from their normal reaction. Trump was no longer seen as a reality star or Hillary as a female icon. Free from their preconceived biases, audiences found themselves seeing things differently and gaining insight into how others saw these two very public figures.
It was an unusual experiment which sparked some surprising reactions in a talkback session after the events. The expectation, held by myself and the majority of people polled before the performance, had been that Clinton would look “more presidential” as a man and Trump’s lack of respect for, and aggression towards, his opponent would not be tolerated in a woman. Our predictions were way off.
Here's the NYU press release: https://www.nyu.edu/about/news-publications/news/2017/march/...
And a New York Times review: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/30/theater/he-said-she-said-...
The linked video of the entire performance seems to no longer be available, but there is a short clip in the Guardian article: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/29/clinton-trum....
reply