|
|Ask HN: Who's still hiring interns for this summer?
|
1 point by mlht 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Due to some conflicts between my university's internship program and Google's interview schedule (which seems to not be working out), I'm unfortunately finding myself without an internship lined up for the summer yet, with a lot of internship programs closed for applications. Since I figure there must be other people on HN in the same situations, are there any cool companies with dev internships still open for this summer?
|
