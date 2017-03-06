Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Affordable Care Act Repeal Bill Published [pdf] (house.gov)
3 points by SmellTheGlove 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I will admit to having only skimmed it, as well as reading the cnn [0] piece on it, but literally the one expansion-of-coverage move that Trump kept talking about - interstate competition - doesn't appear to be part of it.

[0] http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/06/politics/republicans-public-ob...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: