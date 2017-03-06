Hacker News
Affordable Care Act Repeal Bill Published [pdf]
3 points
by
SmellTheGlove
9 minutes ago
SmellTheGlove
7 minutes ago
I will admit to having only skimmed it, as well as reading the cnn [0] piece on it, but literally the one expansion-of-coverage move that Trump kept talking about - interstate competition - doesn't appear to be part of it.
[0]
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/06/politics/republicans-public-ob...
