I'm so tired of waiting to get the attention of the bar tender. It's not the fault of the bar tender. In so many places they are horribly understaffed.
Still, even a slow robot is preferred to having to wait for attention from the bartender before putting in your order. It's so frustrating to have to break away from an interesting conversation so that you could keep your eye on the bartender as he/she slowly makes their way to your area of the bar.
I'm at a bar to socialize, not to wait several minutes away from my friends trying to make eye contact with the bartender.
