‘First Robotic Bar Experience in the World’ Heads to the Las Vegas Strip (eater.com)
Yes, please put this everywhere. At least one bar in all bars.

I'm so tired of waiting to get the attention of the bar tender. It's not the fault of the bar tender. In so many places they are horribly understaffed.

Looks slow?

It's hard to tell because they kept having cuts and slowmo. It would be nice to see a video of a full drink being made.

Still, even a slow robot is preferred to having to wait for attention from the bartender before putting in your order. It's so frustrating to have to break away from an interesting conversation so that you could keep your eye on the bartender as he/she slowly makes their way to your area of the bar.

I'm at a bar to socialize, not to wait several minutes away from my friends trying to make eye contact with the bartender.

