Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Flesh and blood jukebox (the-tls.co.uk)
5 points by tintinnabula 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Wow, never read anything before by Taruskin. What a combination of sensational prose and command of musical and political history. I'll be seeking out more of his work. Here's a primer for anyone interested: http://www.sfgate.com/music/article/UC-music-historian-Richa...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: