Flesh and blood jukebox
(
the-tls.co.uk
)
5 points
by
tintinnabula
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
09bjb
20 minutes ago
Wow, never read anything before by Taruskin. What a combination of sensational prose and command of musical and political history. I'll be seeking out more of his work. Here's a primer for anyone interested:
http://www.sfgate.com/music/article/UC-music-historian-Richa...
reply
