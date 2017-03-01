But I'll bet that the isolation plays a big part too. I could be wrong about this, and the article only mentions a few cases where people found that alternative cultures were simply more accepting of their quirks, but it seems like people on the spectrum often think a little differently, are painfully aware of it, and feel the need to be constantly scrutinizing their words and actions around other people. Combine that with all of the constant pressures of modern life, between staying on top of bills, holding down a job/career, managing social events, keeping up on housework...it's like fingers on a chalkboard to a spectrum dweller's overarching craving for some quiet isolation every now and then. Life just feels so loud and hectic, with some days dominated by a desire to tuck your head between your knees and scream at the whole world to just hold up and calm down for a goddamned minute. And the aversion to sudden, unexpected changes doesn't help. How can you ever really relax when just the act of navigating day-to-day life feels like tap-dancing on an avalanche?
So would it really be surprising if it does turn out that many such people reach for the bottle at an early age? I don't think so, but I'm sure glad to see people putting more effort into finding an answer than my vague 'that makes sense' hand-waving.
Sorry, but by who? I don't recall ever hearing this and googling it turned up nothing.
> Many people with autism have a penchant for strictly following rules, which would seem to make them less likely to try alcohol or illegal drugs.
For others, especially the higher-functioning, undiagnosed and too smart, alcohol, drugs and sex may become the means, end, and medicine. I'm speaking from personal experience.
I imagine this could have been a myth, even a stereotype, among some practitioners. The danger of this kind of myth is clear to me: people struggling with substance use could have their needs with respect to autism denied out of simple assumptions that they didn't 'fit the typical profile'.
This and other stereotypes, for example around race, gender, culture or class, could lead to peoples mental health getting poor care. Now hear me out. I'm not saying that these psychologists are "racist". I'm saying that there is a need for potential biases to be explicitly addressed, and that's what this research seems to do.
This is slightly OT as it's a minor(ish) sentence in the article, but I fail to see the reason for the quotes. For anyone but the most hardened alcoholics, that is a lethal dose of alcohol.
Edit: pluralized a word, regardless, I think you have to be in the ~98th percentile for daily liquor consumption to survive this.
The only reason I could think of that it WOULDN'T be as such would be people on the lower-functioning end of the spectrum who can't support themselves - if someone can't manage basic functions without help its unlikely they're going to be exposed to that lifestyle.
* Alleviates sensory problems. I used to get hammered before heading out for the city; it was the only way to survive the usual barrage of stimuli that accompanies a hectic Saturday night.
* Numbs emotions. A hallmark of autism is a great difficulty regulating emotions. Alcohol and drugs make them manageable, even if only temporarily.
* Dissolves the usual rigid thinking, which makes social contacts much easier.
* Makes you forget all the damage, guilt and shame that the neurotypical world has inflicted upon you.
Answering your post - yes, the majority never gets exposed to the drinking world. But those that do - tend to sink in, often with disastrous consequences.
