Snap Tumbles Below IPO Opening Price as Analysts Say Sell (bloomberg.com)
35 points by chollida1 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





It's below the opening price which is not a big deal. FB on the other hand quickly dipped below the offering price. If the 3 days expected value of a recent IPO is significantly different from the opening price, that would create an easy arbitrage opportunity.

> It's below the opening price which is not a big deal.

It is if you bought at the opening. Retail investors don't get to participate at the offering price.

I can't argue with the logic of the talk show guest, (who seems very good at her job!)

They are dealing with economy of scale. If facebook+google have 90% ad penetration then snap must displace facebook.

So might function as a useful hedge on FB and Google stock.

I thought this was relevant more so because of all the analysts covering SNAP, not a single one has a but rating on it.

That's pretty unusual for a 10+ billion dollar company

Brokers involved in the IPO, including for example Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J. P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Cowen, Jefferies, RBC, Stifel and UBS, are restricted for 40 days. Don't be surprised to see a few buy ratings at that point.

SEC rules say that underwriters (i.e. most of Wall Street) aren't allowed to hype their own handicraft until a suitable number of days have passed. The length of this "quiet period" keeps changing, but according to this article, it's now 10 days on the books, with most underwriter/analyst firms choosing to play it safe and observe 25 days of restraint.

https://ipocandy.com/quiet-periods/

Eh, just volatile atm. Interesting to see if it tanks big time.

Isn't this what happened with FB as well?

There are a lot of differences between FB and SNAP.

The biggest two:

1) FB dropped on opening day itself, which was actually great for Facebook (the company), but not so great for the Morgan Stanley bankers who were underwriting the IPO. They overestimated the price that retail investors would want to pay, so they overpaid Facebook for the shares.

2) SNAP is issuing only Class A shares, which are non-voting. Some other companies have segregated classes of shares with different voting rights, but according to SNAP's own S-1, they are the first company to have an IPO with only non-voting shares available.

Combine that with the fact that they have no plans to make a profit[0] or to issue any dividends[0][2], and that means that the appeal to investors is very limited: they have no way to influence company decisions, and no way to participate in profits from the company. Those are usually the two biggest contributors to the fundamental value of a stock.

[0] this is not my opinion; this is a direct quotation from their S-1: "We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future, and may never achieve or maintain profitability."

[1] Again, directly from their S-1: "We do not intend to pay cash dividends for the foreseeable future."

[1] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1564408/000119312517...

yes, and now it's worth over 3x its opening day price.

Exactly, so I wouldn't hold my breath over this. It will fluctuate for a bit.

b/c they were growing and figured out their mobile strategy. Snap has both yet to solve

