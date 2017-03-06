reply
It is if you bought at the opening. Retail investors don't get to participate at the offering price.
They are dealing with economy of scale. If facebook+google have 90% ad penetration then snap must displace facebook.
That's pretty unusual for a 10+ billion dollar company
The biggest two:
1) FB dropped on opening day itself, which was actually great for Facebook (the company), but not so great for the Morgan Stanley bankers who were underwriting the IPO. They overestimated the price that retail investors would want to pay, so they overpaid Facebook for the shares.
2) SNAP is issuing only Class A shares, which are non-voting. Some other companies have segregated classes of shares with different voting rights, but according to SNAP's own S-1, they are the first company to have an IPO with only non-voting shares available.
Combine that with the fact that they have no plans to make a profit[0] or to issue any dividends[0][2], and that means that the appeal to investors is very limited: they have no way to influence company decisions, and no way to participate in profits from the company. Those are usually the two biggest contributors to the fundamental value of a stock.
[0] this is not my opinion; this is a direct quotation from their S-1: "We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future, and may never achieve or maintain profitability."
[1] Again, directly from their S-1: "We do not intend to pay cash dividends for the foreseeable future."
[1] https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1564408/000119312517...
