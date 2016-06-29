reply
1) the cap is currently not limiting for the system as a whole, as the proportion is around 16%
2) It also includes a per-campus 20% cap, with raised caps for campuses that are already above 20%. So Berkeley, UCLA, and UCSD will be prevented from raising their nonresident proportions, and new growth will be redirected to schools like Merced (only 1% nonresident students).
My personal observation: no evidence is presented that nonresident admissions reduce the absolute number of Californians the system can support.
They pay much more in tuition than the UC spends on their education, and much of the remainder gets spent on in-state residents.
In-state admissions have fallen at highly competitive schools like UCLA not because out-of-state students are taking up more of a set number of spots, but because the amount of in-state students whose educations the UC can afford to subsidize has fallen because of decreasing state funding per student.
Declining admit rates of in-state students is a problem, but out-of-state students are part of the solution. I really, really hope this proposal doesn't get passed.
Few years later, UC might find it is hard to attract enough out-states students. so I do not think the limit matters.
I don't get this. Not only can a person who has pauper parents afford tuition + cash left over to pay the rent at any state school in the nation due to Pell Grants and subsidized student loans, but in California you still get additional state grants on top of that. Not to mention all the other freebies that California dumps on its residents.
If you mean to say that kids aren't going to college because they can't afford it, I don't buy it for one second. That is unless the student's parents have a job that gives a middle class income, disqualifying the student from getting a Pell Grant, and not contributing towards the education costs. Is that what you're referring to?
Isn't this blackmail? Or am I missing something?
The state doesn't want to own up to the fact that UC is so underfunded that the university system is struggling to fulfill its purpose of educating Californians (they turn to admitting more students who can pay). So solution by the lawmakers is to solve the symptom rather than the problem.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2013-06-26/ucla-wins...
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySectio...
University of Washington, the state's top school, is now 1/3 non-state residents. It's a serious problem.
Out of state students pay about $50k/yr to attend a UC. In-state students pay about $12K, and the UC spends a bit over $30k per student. That means that each out-of-state student provides enough revenue to pay for an additional in-state student!
Absent additional state funding (lol), an enrollment cap would necessarily result in tuition increases. I really really hope it doesn't get passed.
[1] http://www.ppic.org/main/publication_quick.asp?i=1119
http://www.dailycal.org/2016/06/29/campus-spends-1-million-c...
The fence... not sure if that was a judicious use of UC money.
Or, how about the UC system reduces spending per student?
State funding can prevent the ratio from getting too far out of whack. Which is exactly what UC is doing.
The real problem is probably exploding tuition rates. But that's another conversation entirely...
Do they? For out-of-state students who leave after graduating, in-state students gained a broader network contact. For those who settle in California, the economy and tax base just grew.
reply