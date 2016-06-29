Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
UC proposes its first enrollment cap on out-of-state students (latimes.com)
34 points by socalnate1 2 hours ago | 28 comments





I don't understand why is it ok for a university to serve a political purpose. A university is a place in which science is done, nothing more. No matter

A couple of important notes FTA:

1) the cap is currently not limiting for the system as a whole, as the proportion is around 16%

2) It also includes a per-campus 20% cap, with raised caps for campuses that are already above 20%. So Berkeley, UCLA, and UCSD will be prevented from raising their nonresident proportions, and new growth will be redirected to schools like Merced (only 1% nonresident students).

My personal observation: no evidence is presented that nonresident admissions reduce the absolute number of Californians the system can support.

That's because nonresident admissions don't reduce the absolute number of Californians the system can support!

They pay much more in tuition than the UC spends on their education, and much of the remainder gets spent on in-state residents.

In-state admissions have fallen at highly competitive schools like UCLA not because out-of-state students are taking up more of a set number of spots, but because the amount of in-state students whose educations the UC can afford to subsidize has fallen because of decreasing state funding per student.

Declining admit rates of in-state students is a problem, but out-of-state students are part of the solution. I really, really hope this proposal doesn't get passed.

A lot people currently think it is a good investment to go UC for such amount of money. But the reality might be otherwise.

Few years later, UC might find it is hard to attract enough out-states students. so I do not think the limit matters.

>decreasing state funding per student.

I don't get this. Not only can a person who has pauper parents afford tuition + cash left over to pay the rent at any state school in the nation due to Pell Grants and subsidized student loans, but in California you still get additional state grants on top of that. Not to mention all the other freebies that California dumps on its residents.

If you mean to say that kids aren't going to college because they can't afford it, I don't buy it for one second. That is unless the student's parents have a job that gives a middle class income, disqualifying the student from getting a Pell Grant, and not contributing towards the education costs. Is that what you're referring to?

It may put a cap on the reliance on out-of-state tuition fees to fund the system.

> The proposed limit on students from other states and countries — which would be the first ever for the 10-campus public research university — comes after a scathing state audit last year found that UC was hurting California students by admitting too many out-of-state applicants. UC President Janet Napolitano has blasted those findings as unfair and unwarranted, but state lawmakers are requiring that UC adopt a policy restricting nonresident students in order to get an additional $18.5 million in funding this year.

Isn't this blackmail? Or am I missing something?

The state is able to make funding contingent.

The state doesn't want to own up to the fact that UC is so underfunded that the university system is struggling to fulfill its purpose of educating Californians (they turn to admitting more students who can pay). So solution by the lawmakers is to solve the symptom rather than the problem.

I think you may have mixed up blackmail and extortion. Blackmail is demanding money in return for not revealing someone's secrets. Extortion is obtaining something through force or threats.

No, it's not blackmail. Funding contingent on policy changes is a norm, not just in the California but in the US and, I'm going to go out on a limb, across all western democracies. State legislators presumably have the power to compel policy changes in the UC system, so conditional funding isn't really even them playing hardball.

Actually that's not true in California. The UC system is constitutionally independent from the state, and answers only to the Board of Regents. They could go full private and the California government couldn't do anything about it beyond withdrawing funding.

They aren't entitled to state funds if they ignore the state's wishes. If they want full autonomy they need to go private.

I don't believe "going private" is an option for any of the UC schools.

Not completely accurate. UCLA Anderson "went private" a few years ago, though that appears to only mean that it doesn't rely on state funding for operations - it's still a public institution.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2013-06-26/ucla-wins...

So I guess that means they have to follow the wishes of their funding source.

It's a little bit more complicated than "they're government employees", but not much more.

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySectio...

It's a state school, so no.

nb. This only applies to undergraduate students.

Good. State universities are perversely incentivized to prefer higher paying students from out-of-state and international.

University of Washington, the state's top school, is now 1/3 non-state residents. It's a serious problem.

It's not perverse if out-of-state students fund reduced tuition for in-state students. But apparently that wasn't happening in the UC system.

I'm an undergraduate at a UC school right now, and I can tell you that that is happening in the UC system. State funding per student has collapsed [1] and campuses are scrambling to cover the costs. One way to do that is by increasing tuition, and another is by admitting out-of-state students who pay massive premiums to attend the university.

Out of state students pay about $50k/yr to attend a UC. In-state students pay about $12K, and the UC spends a bit over $30k per student. That means that each out-of-state student provides enough revenue to pay for an additional in-state student!

Absent additional state funding (lol), an enrollment cap would necessarily result in tuition increases. I really really hope it doesn't get passed.

[1] http://www.ppic.org/main/publication_quick.asp?i=1119

How many more undergraduates would there be revenue for if UC stopped doing things like paying $1MM in renovation costs for the Chancellor's house?

http://www.dailycal.org/2016/06/29/campus-spends-1-million-c...

Given the above numbers, a little less than 33 ($1MM / (30k/student)). Not that you shouldn't care about such things, but that particular instance doesn't appear to materially affect the undergraduate population.

Because s/he wants to build up a straw man. I was in the Chancellor's house before Dirks moved in and it was in dire need of repair. That plan was also made when Birgeneau was still Chancellor.

The fence... not sure if that was a judicious use of UC money.

>Absent additional state funding (lol), an enrollment cap would necessarily result in tuition increases. I really really hope it doesn't get passed.

Or, how about the UC system reduces spending per student?

They should be charging more than $50k a year.

It's perverse because even if out-of-state subsidizes in-state it is better for the school to push it even further. The school and in-state population have a conflict of interests.

State funding can prevent the ratio from getting too far out of whack. Which is exactly what UC is doing.

The real problem is probably exploding tuition rates. But that's another conversation entirely...

> The school and in-state population have a conflict of interests

Do they? For out-of-state students who leave after graduating, in-state students gained a broader network contact. For those who settle in California, the economy and tax base just grew.

reply




