|Ask HN: What to do when arbitrarily losing a ccTLD domain?
2 points by firekvz 25 minutes ago
|I owned a domain under a ccTLDs, the domain was in perfect condition, no where near to be expired, it was showing a white index (was not in use), it was a complety generic word (no copyright infringement), it was not an offensive domain, etc.. In other words the domain did not break any point in the TOS; it was just a complety regular domain.
Today, I was checking my domains panel and noticed the domain was gone, I inmediatly ran a whois on said domain and it is now owned by a goverment organization, I was never notificated or emailed about the situation. There was absolutely no reason for for it to be taken away from me. This was a clear arbitrary action.
So far I still have had no communication with the NIC that handles this ccTLDs, I am trying to get all the info I can about this before I do it, I've had problems with this NIC before and I want to be prepared, the flow of communication with them is really poor and I've seen them do really "unprofessional" processes/actions before and I am really worried here.
So, how should I appeal/complaint?, is this normal on other ccTLDs? is there a higher international instance that I can contact? Did any of you had a similar experience?
Thank you!
Bad publicity is likely your only recourse.
What's the ccTLD, and what other "unprofessional processes/actions" have you seen?
