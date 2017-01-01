There were recently two shootings within a mile of my house. Several people dead. Both shootings were drug related.
I can't help but look around and believe that the needs these folks are trying to satisfy are completely human, and that forcing the users to resort to black markets leads to violence and overdoses. I can't help but think this problem in my community could be solved by simply letting people get high.
Maybe the answer isn't to make heroin available OTC at Walgreens, but supervised injection sites seem to be gaining traction[1]. I think a lot of the dark red spots on the map, like mine, should probably consider this option.
It's not like anything else is working.
[0]http://www.tribtoday.com/news/latest-news/2017/03/fri-920-pm...
[1]http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/safe-injecti...
I should also note, this is a burgeoning problem in the Puget Sound/Seattle region. It's not just rural people dying.
Can someone knowledgeable about drug policy / sociology provide some insight in this thread?
Fighting the "epidemic" at the supply level seems like a losing battle, as it is for the hard drugs that plague inner cities. Addressing it at the demand level has to be the answer, but I don't see any possible answers floated.
Unfortunately neither of these will happen in the next 4 years; and likely the opposite will happen, so we're in for a worsening.
Unemployment seems obvious, but it's not. New Hampshire, for example, if often cited as one of the areas hit the worst by opiate addiction. Yet, it's doing well with unemployment, in relative terms.
1 year old, but relevant: http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/430841/whats-matter-new...
This EconTalk episode on Narconomics goes into a great deal of detail regarding exactly how structurally broken the supply-side attacks are; I found it quite fascinating!
http://www.econtalk.org/archives/2017/02/tom_wainwright.html
http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/22529381-dreamland
The devil is absolutely in the details and it seems like it's gonna get a lot worse before it gets better.
http://www.econtalk.org/archives/2017/01/sam_quinones_on.htm...
