America’s opioid epidemic is worsening (economist.com)
I live in Trumbull County in Ohio, the dark red county in North East Ohio. We recently had 23 (non-fatal) overdoses in a two-day period[0]. That's roughly .01% of the county's total population - so yeah, it's getting bad here.

There were recently two shootings within a mile of my house. Several people dead. Both shootings were drug related.

I can't help but look around and believe that the needs these folks are trying to satisfy are completely human, and that forcing the users to resort to black markets leads to violence and overdoses. I can't help but think this problem in my community could be solved by simply letting people get high.

Maybe the answer isn't to make heroin available OTC at Walgreens, but supervised injection sites seem to be gaining traction[1]. I think a lot of the dark red spots on the map, like mine, should probably consider this option.

It's not like anything else is working.

[0]http://www.tribtoday.com/news/latest-news/2017/03/fri-920-pm... [1]http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/safe-injecti...

So what is the answer here? Like another poster said, there's a demand problem. How do we as a society address this? I've seen a lot of mumbles about dealing with supply problems, dealing with overdose problems, but it'd be good to head the problems off at the pass before they descend into major trouble.

I should also note, this is a burgeoning problem in the Puget Sound/Seattle region. It's not just rural people dying.

Can someone knowledgeable about drug policy / sociology provide some insight in this thread?

Given that this article only touches on the supply of these drugs, is there a tacit assumption that the demand for opioids is driven by unemployment? If so, what can be done about the demand for these drugs in the long term? "Bringing back jobs" to those people whose comparative advantage is no longer manufacturing by taxing robots or imposing tariffs is a temporary stall, and to the degree it does work it amounts to a fat, inefficient handout.

Fighting the "epidemic" at the supply level seems like a losing battle, as it is for the hard drugs that plague inner cities. Addressing it at the demand level has to be the answer, but I don't see any possible answers floated.

Decriminalization and an expansion of social programs to help addiction recovery. It's hard for people to get help when they fear legal troubles.

Unfortunately neither of these will happen in the next 4 years; and likely the opposite will happen, so we're in for a worsening.

There has to be a some kind of change in lifestyle. Like you said, trying to cutoff supply will only criminalize the activity and make it worse. I've heard, among other solutions, recommending yoga, physical therapy etc. instead of immediately prescribing opiod painkillers. This is certainly an important problem and I'm as interested as you are in what the solutions might be.

I'm not sure anyone really knows why the demand is so huge.

Unemployment seems obvious, but it's not. New Hampshire, for example, if often cited as one of the areas hit the worst by opiate addiction. Yet, it's doing well with unemployment, in relative terms.

1 year old, but relevant: http://www.nationalreview.com/corner/430841/whats-matter-new...

[Apologize for the back-to-back EconTalk plugs, but I really enjoy the show!]

This EconTalk episode on Narconomics goes into a great deal of detail regarding exactly how structurally broken the supply-side attacks are; I found it quite fascinating!

http://www.econtalk.org/archives/2017/02/tom_wainwright.html

If you're looking for a go-to book on America's opioid crisis- Dreamland by Sam Quinones.

http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/22529381-dreamland

The devil is absolutely in the details and it seems like it's gonna get a lot worse before it gets better.

Haven't read the book yet but Sam Quinones was on EconTalk recently and it was pretty enlightening:

http://www.econtalk.org/archives/2017/01/sam_quinones_on.htm...

Hard to believe there is really an "epidemic" beyond typical fearmongering and political noise. People have always used drugs, this is nothing new. Unfortunately all the hype and noise is having significantly negative consequences to the medical community, doctors, and patients who actually need these things.

