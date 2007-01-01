Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Oberon 07 compiler – written in JavaScript and translates to JavaScript (github.com)
18 points by colinprince 1 hour ago





The page says it's written in Oberon "with extensions", and compiled to Javascript, not written in javascript.

(not a criticism, by the way - to me that makes it more interesting...)

