Show HN: AlephNote – A Simplenote/Standardnote client
Hello HN,

For the last few weeks I made my own notes client (mainly for [simplenote](https://simplenote.com/)) because the standard Electrum client felt pretty ... heavy.

Multiple backends are supported via plugins. Currently you can use it to access your notes on simplenote, Standard Note, Nectcloud/owncloud or no remote (aka local only).

I plan on adding Evernote support (only for plain, unformatted notes) and a better editor with a little bit of markdown highlighting (similiar to [qownnotes](http://www.qownnotes.org))

Tell me what you think and if you have ideas/criticism :D

You might want to indicate somewhere that this is for Windows only. I downloaded the source on my Linux machine and took a while figuring out that it's a MS Visual Studio project.

Hmm good point, I will add it to the landing page

Hey! This looks cool for people that might use those backends.

What motivated you to do it? What are the benefits of using your client instead of the backends default ones?

Hi,

I have to admit it was mostly because I didn't like the electrum clients. I just felt wrong to have a program always in the background runnning that permanently uses 250MB RAM.

Also last time I tested it, it ran pretty slow on my machine. But it could be that this has become better.

Very clean looking. Nice!

