For the last few weeks I made my own notes client (mainly for [simplenote](https://simplenote.com/)) because the standard Electrum client felt pretty ... heavy.
Multiple backends are supported via plugins. Currently you can use it to access your notes on simplenote, Standard Note, Nectcloud/owncloud or no remote (aka local only).
I plan on adding Evernote support (only for plain, unformatted notes) and a better editor with a little bit of markdown highlighting (similiar to [qownnotes](http://www.qownnotes.org))
Tell me what you think and if you have ideas/criticism :D
What motivated you to do it?
What are the benefits of using your client instead of the backends default ones?
I have to admit it was mostly because I didn't like the electrum clients.
I just felt wrong to have a program always in the background runnning that permanently uses 250MB RAM.
Also last time I tested it, it ran pretty slow on my machine. But it could be that this has become better.
