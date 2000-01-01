Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Have you created a programming language and why?
Excluding school projects and toy languages, who here has created a programming language and why?

I'll go first. 13 years ago I created a specialized language for processing XML data. XmlPl marries the syntax of C, XML and XPath. It is very fast and efficient. It never caught on. See http://xmlpl.org.






Yes, about 10 years ago for a company that was in the financial risk management space.

We were going for a matlab like language but R and Octave weren't deemed ready. For those of you who are already objecting in your head, I'll grant you that I'm not sure we made a good choice here but this was the early 2000s:(

What we were after was a vectorized language that would let you write your quant formulas without having to write loops.

For instance, if you wanted to run say Black Scholes over multiple expiry dates and multiple underlying prices you could pass in a vector of dates and vector of strikes to your model and it would return a grid of results for the permutations of values.

Since this is pretty processor intensive we also had language features for splitting your calculations over multiple machines in your datacenter.

All of this has since been comoditized, but when we started most of this wasn't present.

The company ended up being the calculation engine for calculating risk metrics like VaR for several large banks being acquired by a large financial company, so in that sense it was a success.

The downside of writing our own language was that quants weren't thrilled about having to learn a new language that wasn't a really transferable skill as quants tend to move around from company to company alot.

So the fact that we wrote a language ended up being a barrier to adoption. it also meant that we did a lot of consulting with the banks to get the initial modesl setup, which was good for providing income, but bad in the sense that our good quants soon became our clients good quants.

I created the Bloomberg Equity Screening (EQS) query language. It was mostly backward compatible with a previous generation, but added a lot of new things like chained conditionals (Python has these, most languages do not). It is meant to be familiar to users of the Excel formula language.

Most users do not want to write their queries by hand, so I also built round tripping of the language to/from a GUI query builder. You can build a query graphically, edit it as text, then go back to the graphical form. Certain things cannot be displayed however, and generating good error messages was very difficult.

A weird fact is that the backend which evaluates the queries has a totally different language of its own, so there is a transpiler for that.

Thousands of people have used this language, but 99% of them did not know it.

I'm currently making a programming language that tries not to be a programming language.

To give some background: I'm working on a program to allow anyone to create video games. But to add custom functionality, my users need to use some kind of programming/scripting language. Since these are non-technical people, it must be as easy and simple as possible.

Therefore I'm now making a language (called Screenplay) where you don't really have to learn anything. You click 'add action' and a wizard guides you through making your action. You select the subject, then the verb (or action), and then some parameters. Translated to OO: you select the object, method and parameters.

I considered using a visual programming paradigm, but still text gives you the most freedom in expression. It's also easier to create new concepts in text than making a new image that makes sense.

In the long run I want my Screenplay language to resemble OO, where users can define their own objects with methods. It kind of looks like this (remember it's game related):

  Hero walks to Professor
  Professor says "Hi there, how are you?"
  if Hero chooses "Fine"
      Professor says "Nice to hear that."
  else if Hero chooses "Not good"
      Professor says "I thought so, let me show you something"
      Professor walks 2 tiles to the left
Methods could be defined as:

  How <actor> says "<text>"
      GUI opens text dialog with "<text>" and image 'face image' of <actor>.
I want anyone who can read, but not program, to read such a program and kind of make sense out of it.

http://inform7.com/

Inform was a huge inspiration for me! But there are some things I didn't like and so try to improve:

- It comes with a manual. You shouldn't need a manual for something simple.

- Too much prose, I like more structural things. If inform is a book, my Screenplay is technical documentation.

Inform is great for what it does, but I guess I needed something slightly different.

I created https://github.com/onnlucky/hotel for a few different reasons.

1) I wanted to see how far you can go by making every language concept first class, because only first class things can be an abstractions.

2) But another big motivation was that languages usually grow towards building large systems in. I wanted every tradeoff to go to the human side, making it more suitable for beginners. For example, 0.1 + 0.2 = 0.3, slower by not using native floating point numbers, but much more humane. Similar motivation to remove the import statements. Or no difference between object fields or methods, e.g. string.length is the same as string.length().

I created a non-Turing complete programming language for editing animations, implemented as a GIMP Script-Fu script (Scheme, basically). Here's the documentation: http://tshatrov.github.io/animstack

Why? Because in GIMP it's annoying to edit animations with many layers, so I wanted to write a script that would do what I want. But rather than hardcoding a specific action, I wrote it in an extensible way, and the rest is history.

In general, I think non-Turing complete (always terminating) languages are super useful and should be used more often.

> In general, I think non-Turing complete (always terminating) languages are super useful and should be used more often.

yup, always-terminating functions are also called total functions (if they're defined for every input). Which is a related concept to Total functional programming

http://docs.idris-lang.org/en/latest/tutorial/theorems.html#...

While Idris is turing complete for example, it's possible to mark functions and whole modules as total, and let the compiler prove it for you. Wish that more people knew that we have such tools available nowadays

Nice one, I wish there was a Haskell extension for that! (Can't risk switching existing/pending code-bases over to Idris just for that feature though)

Deep down I believe GIMP's ergonomy is a plot to push people to write Scheme DSLs.

Non-Turing complete languages are useful, but it has been my impression that it is difficult to be powerful enough to be useful without being (accidentally!) Turing complete.

When I was in college, I was addicted to Starcraft II. Luckily, I primarily played 4v4s so the brainpower necessary to win wasn't nearly as high as 1v1s (which left far less room to meme, so I didn't enjoy them nearly as much).

However, while playing game after game in the evenings, I was always frustrated that I was using the inputs and outputs of my body so inefficiently. Starcraft tied up my eyes and my hands, but I still had time to think about the things I'd be coding if I weren't playing, and wished wholeheartedly that I had a few extra hands so I could play AND code at the same time.

This frustration crept into other activities like the drive to and from classes (and, even more frustratingly so, the long drive to and from home when I visited) and I eventually came up with a plan to let me code while multitasking with things that require my hands (primarily starcraft and driving).

I had taken the traditional compilers class the previous year so I had some experience with lexing and grammars, and set out to make my own voice-first programming language. I called it Bespoke (ha) and uploaded a proof of concept to GitHub[1][2] after it was featureful enough to solve a couple Project Euler problems.

I decided to use Javascript in the beginning so I could take advantage of webkit's native speech to text and get right into the logic without having to deal with processing sound or extracting words from it. After getting a proof of concept up, I expanded the flow control and data structures it supported (piggybacking on JS) and eventually wrote some fun (albeit simple) programs while gaming, but eventually gave up on the project when I realized I could code things up in a similar amount of time by just outlining code structure while gaming (also using STT) and coding up the necessary snippets in brief downtimes (between games, at stoplights, etc).

Now, I still pretty much do the same: I use a prose-like DSL that's evolved over the years to outline what to code, in what order, and how to tie it in to other pieces. I now take the train/bus instead of driving (and code at will), and outline what to code while I'm dead in Dota 2 games.

[1] https://github.com/drusepth/voice2code/blob/master/voice2cod... [2] https://gist.github.com/drusepth/3134188

Yes, every time I do something in Forth... :)

The same thing technically applies to any extensible language (i.e. Lisp) but a Forth programmer goes in with the expectation that the first task will be to create an application specific language. Since you have to pretty much create everything you are best off doing that in an efficient way.

A few years ago I wrote a proof-of-concept interpreter for a small stack-oriented prefix-notation language inspired by languages like Python, Lisp, io, and GolfScript, written in Python.

I had fun with the project, learned some stuff about interpreters, and also learned that infix notation for things like arithmetic is actually pretty neat and we should probably keep using it.

https://github.com/mtinkerhess/puget

I tried writing a lang called Slang where every statement was a search query against an corpus of data and methods that were either imported or generated by the active program. Under a certain threshold of query-match accuracy, it would abort with an exception. I could never make it work and it's probably a bad idea that I should try 5 or 6 more times.

Working on automating software development, I created YSLT as part of the YML project: https://fdik.org/yml/yslt – this is just syntactic sugar to make XSLT usable.

Now I'm creating Intrinsic, a programming language with a modifiable grammar while runtime. Because I found no tool chain, I published pyPEG, which is an compiler interpreter https://fdik.org/pyPEG/ Intrinsic will have a generative paradigm.

I've created three instances of what I'd consider to be programming languages.

The first was something I did in an intro to CS class. I asked the professor if I could use C++ rather than Pascal for the assignment, and was, of course, turned down. I'm not proud to admit to this, but in a fit of pique, I decided to write my own programming language in Pascal than then submit the assignment in that. The result was something called 'SeqTl', for Sequenced Testing Language. It was basically a stack oriented language somewhat analogous to Forth. There were two stacks, one for numbers and the other for strings, and the interpreter worked by continually parsing strings of tokens. (Think Tcl pre-8). (I did get an A, the professor said I should've gotten bonus points, but in retrospect he would've been within his rights to fail me outright.)

The second was about five years later, while working on industrial process control firmware. My company wanted to allow our customers to specify control algorithms that were able to be guaranteed to run within a given time bound. To achieve this, I wrote a simplified language with a C-like syntax. It lacked constructs like unbounded loops, and the compiler would run an analysis of the control flow graph and throw an error if the longest path exceeded a given projected execution time. This language also used value/status tuples rather than raw scalar values, so it could do things like propagate bad data information through a calculation. (Think NaN propagation through floating point math, but more expressive.)

The third was/is an ongoing project to write a Scheme-like language.

https://github.com/mschaef/vcsh

This codebase started out as George Carette's SIOD interpreter, although I've made a bunch of changes since. (There's now a compiler, first-class hash tables, the reader and writer are now in Scheme rather than C, there is a test suite including benchmarks, a decent REPL, etc.) Back in 2001/2, this started out as the core of a shareware calculator program I was attempting to sell online. The tl;dr on that is that the design was way too ambitous, the market didn't support it, and I didn't have remotely the bandwidth necessary for either the development or the sales. It was and is still fun to hack on, however.

I created http://jogolang.org, mostly because I was interested in learning how compilers worked. I was also motivated by the lack of simple, type-safe, ahead-of-time-compiled programming languages for writing video games. Now the project is kind of dead, but I certainly learned a lot about parsers, code generation, optimizations, SSA, and register allocation!

I created a tiny language (assembly level) when I was fifteen years of age. It could convert simple postfix mathematical expressions, including trigonometric functions into machine code for a Zilog Z80 processor inside Sinclair ZX Spectrum+.

I was unaware of compilers at that age, and came across a machine code sample which ran about two orders faster than BASIC. That motivated me to "invent" a compiler and create this proof of concept.

I created a DSL for WebSphere application deployments while working as a contractor for a local company. There were 4 people on the team, and typically each update would take at least a half hour, and was quite error-prone because nothing was automated and each deployment would touch multiple servers.

Fairly simple language, parsed and executed in Perl. I doubt it survived long after I left, sadly.

In college I did a project where I created a visual programming language. I thought it would make the program easier to read, but in hindsight it's pretty clear that these systems would be too cumbersome to use except when teaching basic programming concepts.

Professionally, no, but I've taken the approach of "I'm writing a compiler" when ingesting someone else's xml schema.

It's very useful when you need to identify and report errors very early.

I want to, but I have never done so. Maybe later in my life.

I have 2 ideas.

the first comes from the difficulty of using make. I think the make system lacks debuggability, it's not easy to log, break, step through and watch locals.

I feel that building should be handled by a domain specific language, instead of make.

I haven't researched enough though, there may be something similar, only it is not popular yet.

the second ideas comes from the difficulty of documentation.

I'm thinking of a programming language that allows you to describe the block diagram (modules) of your program easily. You need to specify what the interfaces are, how many threads ....

then a diagram can be automatically generated as a document. you then fill the internals of your module, with classes. The idea is always forcing programmers to describe design first, then implement. code and document are mixed, so the document is always up-to-date.

For your first idea see:

  * cmake
  * premake
  * ant
  * scons
  * ninja
  * gyp
  * jam
  * gn (Google)
  * meson
To name just a few.

Your second idea is basically UML and some of the tools that exist for it.

You simplified my idea by a lot. the second idea is not uml. uml isn't really helpful at understanding source code. It's simply a visual version of classes.

https://www.visual-paradigm.com/features/code-engineering-to...

I use cmake, don't think it's a language.

https://cmake.org/Wiki/CMake/Language_Syntax

Regarding your first idea, you may be interested in the Shake [0] Haskell EDSL as a replacement for Make. Being embedded in Haskell, Shake still has the full power of Haskell at its disposal.

[0] http://ndmitchell.com/downloads/paper-shake_before_building-...

Indeed I have: https://tkatchev.bitbucket.io/tab/

Because awk sucks and SQL is too constraining.

I worked on a compiled, statically-typed Python-like language, called Runa. It has a compiler in Python which compiles to LLVM IR. It's similar enough to many of the ideas in Rust that I stopped working it and decided to go code Rust instead.

https://github.com/djc/runa/

I am working on a draft for something that started off with my discontent with the direction C++ was going in. So, in a few terms, it follows the performance focus principle and philosophically it's being designed to serve you as a tool (i.e. not staying in your way) instead of trying to discipline you (even if that means letting you shoot yourself in the foot). C++ got messy in my view. For now I've been collecting ideas on language design from every piece of info I've stumbled upon, but there's nothing implemented so far.

I'm currently working on a DSL for manipulating tables. It's a cross the between smalltalk family (ST, Self, NewSpeak, IO), SQL, and vector languages like Q. The code translates into Java, where it executes tablesaw code. Tablesaw (https://github.com/lwhite1/tablesaw) is a very fast dataframe for java, with pretensions.

I'm mostly doing it for fun, but also to make it easier to use tablesaw for exploratory analytics.

I build one around 2000 that was used to program consumer polls; an interpreted language simple enough for non technical people to use. It turned out to be sufficient that the implementors of the polling system used it to manage the underlying system as well by storing the code in a database. No idea what happened to it. It was written in C/Objective-C in a WebObjects environment.

I created a language that better expresses server side web programming issues (exactly for that reason).

https://megous.com/wl

I also created language for describing processes (company processes).

Mostly for fun and to scratch my own itches.

I'd love to see work on how to visualize processes

I'm using graphviz for that.

Still working on one because I think Agent oriented programming has a use and DSLs are closer to how we talk about what a program does than any API.

Sure, http-based rpc mechanisms won, but it seems like agents have a lot of promise for parallelism and code deployment.

Like someone said, every time I write Forth or Lisp :) So I took the next logical step and implemented Forth in Lisp (https://github.com/codr4life/foonline). Why? Because it gives me more leverage, it's like having one more dimension on top of macros. The other reason is that it gives me facts to go with opinions on language design, allows me to see the compromises others made in a new light.

