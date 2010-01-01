Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
I've been a software engineer for 10 years and I can't do interview questions
(
reddit.com
)
4 points
by
tempw
8 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
NTDF9
0 minutes ago
You know the process is fucked up when experienced professionals (with a track record of delivering projects) start complaining about how companies don't look for the ability of delivering projects.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply