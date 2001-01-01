Ask HN: What books fundamentally changed the way you think about the world?

The Poisonwood Bible - turned me into a (troubled) atheist and (untroubled) feminist.
The easy way to think decisions is with the rational actor model. "The United States didn't sign the TPP agreement because..." "Apple removed the headphone jack because..." When the reality of large organizations is that decisions are made in the interaction of many people suborganizations. Allison and Zelikow are political scientists who massively advanced academic understanding of organization decision making... to illustrate their theories, they did original research into the Cuban missile crisis using it as an example of various models. Very accessible. It changed the way I think about how companies, governments, and the world works.
"Infinite Jest" - David Foster Wallace
It changed my life. This book taught me empathy and the truth in ordinary things... It's brilliant and amazing and worth making your way through 1000+ pages. RIP DFW.
Getting a solid grounding in how life can arise without, well, magic, shifted my thinking quite a bit. At a low level, life has no inherent meaning, so it's whatever we make of it. For many this is probably obvious, but if you grew up in a rather fundamentalist religious environment, it's quite the change!
Yet sadly 90% of the population still misunderstand/poorly understand evolution by natural selection. They seem to think it's progressive, or some mysterious force of nature that produces "better" animals over time.
More commonly what I see is that people aren't 100% intellectually honest when they get into it. They don't apply the same rigor to their religious beliefs as they do others. Or they sort of re-interpret or cherry pick themselves around their scriptures to avoid awkward parts. Or they start stepping back and making less powerful claims than their religion traditionally did.
Sometimes they step all the way back into "well what if God is just the laws of physics?". At that point I don't think it's much of a technical discussion and more like, hey, if this comforts someone, and it's not making them make bad decisions (like hurting others based on this belief), well I'm not gonna waste my personal energy arguing.
I mean, so long they aren't arguing that the creator of all spacetime and beyond, of infinite knowledge and capability, cares how we dress or who we sleep with ... eh, fine whatever. Now, people selling water claiming it can cure cancer, that's another story ;).
My favorite book in 2013 (http://codingfearlessly.com/year-2013). After reading it, I accepted my introversion and learned how to better use it, view it as a strength instead of weakness.
"Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman - essentially a book about "bugs" in our minds that lead us to bad decisions,
"The Design of Everyday Things" by Donald Norman - changes the way you look at human-made things, makes you better appreciate examples of design that take functionality into account.
Great book, textbook-ish, but reshaped how I look at people and problems
The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, Thomas Kuhn
The Apology of Socrates, Plato
Professionally:
The Pragmatic Programmer, Andrew Hunt and David Thomas
The Best Interface is No Interface, Golden Krishna
His thoughts on religion and interpretation of religion as propaganda and how we've framed our taker society very much influenced my young mind.
- 1491 and 1493 by Charles C. Mann
The way we look at the new world and how vastly different standard teachings and what actually happened are.
- A Guide to the Good Life by William Irvine
Put to words what I already mostly practise, it identified my issues I had with buddhism.
- A Dictators Handbook by Bruce Bueno de Mesquita
An interesting flip on politics, it made me stop worrying so much about the here-and-now of it, and quelled my anger with the (further?) realisation that it is a game. If we want to fix what's happening we need to fix the rules, not the players.
Manufacturing Consent made me anti-authoritarian
Feeling Good by David Burns made me less pessimistic
I didn't understand the importance of conservation efforts until reading this book.
- Douglas Hofstadter's GEB: An Eternal Golden Braid
- Debt: The First 5,000 Years by David Graeber
- Ursula K. LeGuin's The Word for World is Forest
- Propaganda by Edward Bernays
- Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed by Jared Diamond
- Empires: The Logic of World Domination from Ancient Rome to the United States by Herfried Münkler
- Smedley D. Butler's War is a Racket (more of an exposé)
- In Praise of Idleness by Bertrand Russell (ditto)
- Neuromancer by William Gibson
He investigates the question of why is it the case that we see so much intra- and inter-species cooperation -- how does it arise if we start from the premise that we are genetically engineered solely to care about our own well being?
This book is utterly fascinating on many dimensions, but it is a tremendous look at how to think about a problem so creatively and poke at it in ingenious ways to get amazing insight. Also notable is the fact that his paper (which preceded the book), is one of the most cited papers in academia and is highly influential, yet you won't see anything higher than basic arithmetic in the entire book, and really everything he does is accessible to a normal high-schooler!
The Book: on the Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are - Alan Watts
The Limits to Growth - Donella Meadows
Ishmael - Daniel Quinn
The Revenge of Geography - Robert D. Kaplan
Prisoner's Dilemma - William Poundstone
The Master Algorithm - Pedro Domingos
Zero-Sum Future - Gideon Rachman
The End of History and the Last Man - Francis Fukuyama
Entanglement - Amir Aczel
- Blindsight and Echopraxia by Peter Watts
- The Tao Te Ching
- The Gateless Gate (Koun Yamada translation/editing)
- The Baroque Cycle (Quicksilver, The Confusion, The System of the World) by Neal Stephenson
- The Invisibles by Grant Morrison
- Incerto (Fooled by Randomness, The Black Swan, Antifragile, The Bed of Procrustes) by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
- Iron John by Robert Bly
- Catch 22 by Joseph Heller
- The Character of Physical Law by Richard P. Feynman
- Collected Fictions by Jorge Luis Borges
- 100 Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
- Pharmakon by Dale Pendell
- The Butter Battle Book by Dr. Seuss
- Greek Mythology by Edith Hamilton
- The Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual by Gary Gygax et al
- Introduction to Algorithms by Charles E. Leiserson, Clifford Stein, Ronald Rivest, and Thomas H. Cormen
1. a presentation of many archetypal themes, characters, monsters, gods, and demons pulling from a wide variety of sources and mythologies that I had not previously been exposed to. this was horizon expanding. encouragement to go out and actually learn about the source cultures that the D&D material was inspired by.
2. a fascinating system for dealing with moral and ethical judgments. the "alignment system" with its two orthogonal axes of Good<->Evil and Law<-->Chaos, and the interesting distinction between various kinds of neutrality (apathetic/passive vs. actively balanced, for example).
3. introducing me to the premise that play and socialization are primarily _creative_ and _imaginative_ activities. being raised on a diet of television and video games made this part particularly important as a counter-balance to all the passive entertainment that was being done to me.
It's written by a holocaust survivor who was also a psychologist - totally changed my philosophy on what matters in life.
Lila by Pirsig (If you've read ZMM and left Lila unread you've left a lot on the table)
The Beginning of Infinity by David Deutch
Antifragile by Taleb
Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality by Yudkowski. Particularly Chapter 39.
The two Political Order and Political Decay books by Fukuyama
Life's Ratchet - Hoffman
I find in these conversations people say a book changed their life but they have trouble naming any concrete examples of how it did so. So in that vein, the techniques in Non Violent Communication changed a particular breakup I went through for the better by making it clearer to me what the other person's feelings were, radically changed the outcome of a fight I was having with a friend (from what would normally be yelling at each other to a deep tear-filled tenderness), and has otherwise changed how I listen and express myself with my romantic partners. This book is amazing.
Godel, Escher, Bach by Douglas Hofstadter
Dune by Frank Herbert
Post Office by Charles Bukowski
V. by Thomas Pynchon
Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy
Pretty much everything by JL Borges
Right go Jeeves by Wodehouse
Changed the way I look at economic development and government's involvement in it. To make country's economy grow, it's not enough to just take the laissez-faire approach.
Manufacturing Consent/Necessary Illusions by Noam Chomsky(Possibly even more relevant today than it's ever been)
The Selfish Gene/The Extended Phenotype by Richard Dawkins
The Republic by Plato
The Structure Of Scientific Revolutions by Kuhn
Both offer some pretty significant challenges to one's notion of self.
- What has government done to our money? by Murray Rothbard
- For a New Liberty by Murray Rothbard
- The Law by Frederick Bastiat
The world is a rotten place thanks to politicians, and at the same time the world is a beautiful place in spite of politicians.
* The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander - changed how I think about American racism from an abstract concept to reality. Should be required reading.
* The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho - the book I've read more than any other, a beautiful parable about finding one's place in the world.
* Ishmael by Daniel Quinn - although it has many flaws, this book was very effective in making me question some basic assumptions about human behavior.
* House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski - I can't exactly pin down what changed in me, but this book shook me in a way that no other book ever has. In the right situations reading this book can be like meditation.
As someone who seems themselves as a technologist (all this stuff will eventually work out for the best, warts be damned), this story was an existential-crisis-inducing wake-up call.
Basically, what happens if tech progresses to the point that humanity becomes a species of bored gods?
This is a trope that I've grown to really enjoy, and one that doesn't get played with near as much as it should. The next closest thing I can think of is the movie Zardoz, but that one is so abstruse that it turns people off unless they really think about it.
If you go check it out, keep in mind the story gets rather grotesque in places. Imagine what depravity people would get into if death were impossible, and you're on the right track.
After a strange, 15-year journey, I eventually understood one of Peter Kreeft's proofs for the existence of God, "There is the music of Bach, therefore God exists." ;)
Maybe not fundamentally changed the way I think about the world, but the way I think about myself and others regarding my and their fulfillment in life.
It inspired me on many levels, that I had to write down my personal notes and lessons learned. [0]
- [0] https://www.robinwieruch.de/lessons-learned-deep-work-flow/
Finding Flow
- The Shock Doctrine by N. Klein
- The Anarchist Banker by F. Pessoa
- Collapse by J. Diamond
- Thinking, Fast and Slow by D. Kahneman
- a few books by Noam Chomsky
EDIT: nearly forgot:
- Brave New World by A. Huxley
You might've seen CGPGrey's video based on it, the rules for rulers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rStL7niR7gs
One of the most influential books on meditation I've ever read. Quote from the Dalai Lama about it: "This book has the capacity to change lives."
I'd throw in Ramit Sethi's writing as well in shifting me from trying to "cut" as much expense but rather to grow the profit side of my work.
All changed my thinking about things for different reason, but shared the common theme of making me think more about every idea I have.
Neuromancer - William Gibson
Red Storm Rising - Tom Clancy
More an essay, but profoundly impactful.
The book itself is largely dull, overwritten, and characters are afflicted with "Ayn Rand Syndrome" - where the protagonists are always perfect and the world around them is fundamentally flawed and can only be fixed with free market capitalism. It's like "Joss Whedon Syndrome" without the smarm.
BUT, I did glean an appreciation for following a path of one's own creation, committing to your goals even as the world sets out to discourage you and undermine your work at every twist and turn. It was quite inspiring and invigorating to read this book in my late teenage years.
But then again, I have recently found the same theme to be more accurately and entertainingly portrayed in a Japanese anime: Gurren Lagann
One the surface it may seem like a dumb giang robot action-fest. But it has profound messages about fear, determination and legacy.
Except Trigger went on to make a fascinating story about clothing and the power it has had for all of history (Kill La Kill), while Ayn Rand made an even more unreadable whinefest where every person in government is solely on a spectrum between incompetent and evil, and the only solution is to give up, take your ball, and go home. (Atlas Shrugged - somewhat undermining the point of The Fountainhead in the first place).
Another anime that really surprised me with its depth and sophistication was Puella Magi Madoka Magica. KyuBey still gives me nightmares just thinking about it.
Its difficult to take a book seriously with such caricatured and poorly written characters. I've seen better writing in comic books.
Edit: Also, David Graeber's Debt: The First 5,000 Years.
- Meetings with Remarkable Men (Gurdjieff)
- Courage to Stand Alone (UG Krishnamurti)
Random variables and the associated
probability theory and conditional
probability theory are surprisingly
relevant, especially now with computing,
in the real world. That the set of real
valued random variables X such that E[X^2]
is finite forms a Hilbert space, e.g., is
complete, is astounding. So is the
martingale convergence theorem.
Erich Fromm, The Art of Loving.
Heavily about how what people do is in
response to the anxiety they feel from the
realization that alone they are vulnerable
to the hostile forces of nature and
society.
How to Win Friends and Influence People. Crucial Conversations. 5 Love Languages. The Way of the Superior Man.
I'm 37 and I'm a stereotypical geeky, low-social-capability guy. Coasted through life on being smart, to the exclusion of much else. I'd get pedantic and into pointless arguments, but justify it because I was right -- sorta being a dick though not intentionally, just emergent behavior. I did poorly on romantic relationships despite being married a decade. I'd stumble around conversations awkwardly or interject stupid facts and just overall sucked at the personal side of life.
Learning to talk to people, to deal with people, learning the give and take of conversations and to try to be interested in people -- this has completely changed my life. It works in business, it works in personal relationships. People that I'd usually mock (think homeopathic hippy type folks), the kind of folks that'd usually dismiss me, they have actually said glowing things about me to other people, and I now have friendships with such folks. Even with guy friends: I'm constantly surprised how powerful a simple "How are you doing?" or "Did you get home OK?" -- just small displays of interest, really can strengthen relationships.
The last book I mention, The Way of the Superior Man, I hesitate. Some of it is a bit silly. And it comes off VERY macho/chauvinistic. In fact, the first time I looked at it I tossed it in disgust. But damn, it'd have saved me so much grief. There are feminine/masculine differences (as personalities, not just sex or gender.) Just basic stuff like "held and heard": you don't need to try to solve her every problem[1], just listen and support her in what she does -- stuff as an engineer I wouldn't do at work and that bled over into personal life. Not attacking people when they say silly things... I've had a girl tell my family I'm the kindest guy she's ever dated. They all went silent and looked back and forth "... him?" 3 years ago I could never, ever, have imagined anyone saying that about me in any situation, let alone romantically. When people blow up and want to fight with me, I recognize the words don't really matter and it's just emotion and try to respond to that. Even my ex has ended up apologizing after yelling at me and saying I'm a good guy - another timeline I never thought I'd be in.
And I know, this sounds like manipulation. But the bizarre thing is that after you set out to be like this and try to care, you actually end up caring and it's totally sincere. Life isn't C, being "lenient" on people and trying to think about them instead of picking at the specifics of what they said won't get you into trouble.
[This might be relationships 101, but I know a lot of guys in a similar social situation and a few of them tried the same approaches and are way happier too. So maybe this will help someone.]
1: https://xkcd.com/306/
