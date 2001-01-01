Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What books fundamentally changed the way you think about the world?
75 points by gtrevize 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 114 comments | favorite





Atlas Shruggd by Ayn Rand - turned me into a little shit. Ragged Trousered Philanthropist - restored my empathy and created a depth of understanding that has not left me in the 25 years since I read it. (I recommend the second and not the first).

The Poisonwood Bible - turned me into a (troubled) atheist and (untroubled) feminist.

The art of deception / spies among us.

Entrylevel infosec stuff. But, really put the mindset that if you ask for something in a specific way, you'll always get it.

It's not the request, it's how you form the request.

"The Essence of Decision" - Graham Allison and Philip Zelikow

The easy way to think decisions is with the rational actor model. "The United States didn't sign the TPP agreement because..." "Apple removed the headphone jack because..." When the reality of large organizations is that decisions are made in the interaction of many people suborganizations. Allison and Zelikow are political scientists who massively advanced academic understanding of organization decision making... to illustrate their theories, they did original research into the Cuban missile crisis using it as an example of various models. Very accessible. It changed the way I think about how companies, governments, and the world works.

"Infinite Jest" - David Foster Wallace

It changed my life. This book taught me empathy and the truth in ordinary things... It's brilliant and amazing and worth making your way through 1000+ pages. RIP DFW.

Strange not to see Nietzsche here. Twilight of the Idols was his first book I read, then I ended up reading all the others without taking a break. Can't agree with everything he says, but it definitely resulted in making a 180 degree in my views on religion and morality.

Perhaps because I had terrible schooling that never taught this kind of stuff: The Selfish Gene.

Getting a solid grounding in how life can arise without, well, magic, shifted my thinking quite a bit. At a low level, life has no inherent meaning, so it's whatever we make of it. For many this is probably obvious, but if you grew up in a rather fundamentalist religious environment, it's quite the change!

Interesting, I had almost the opposite experience after having grown up in a fundamentalistic atheist environment. When I read the bible with an attitude like "God, if you really exist I will listen", it seemed somehow I understood what I read for the first time. It was the strongest experience I had in my life. This is over 30 years ago, I'm a senior developer now) and I still read almost daily in the bible. No other book has really changed the way I think about the world to any close extend.

Absolutely. I had like one page in my textbook dedicated to evolution, so when I read The Selfish Gene and everything clicked and it all made sense, it was the sort of 'eureka' moment I'd always heard about.

Yet sadly 90% of the population still misunderstand/poorly understand evolution by natural selection. They seem to think it's progressive, or some mysterious force of nature that produces "better" animals over time.

Before you downvote this comment and dismiss it, consider it a valid discussion. What are your thoughts on folks that believe in a God that created the laws of nature that are consistent with our scientific models? This is to say a person 1) believes in God and 2) believes that God put forth the laws of nature that are consistent with teachings in the scientific community.

Well it's not contradictory per se - nothing disproves a god hand-adjusting mutations, for instance. It's just got a lack of evidence which means we should assign it a low probability.

More commonly what I see is that people aren't 100% intellectually honest when they get into it. They don't apply the same rigor to their religious beliefs as they do others. Or they sort of re-interpret or cherry pick themselves around their scriptures to avoid awkward parts. Or they start stepping back and making less powerful claims than their religion traditionally did.

Sometimes they step all the way back into "well what if God is just the laws of physics?". At that point I don't think it's much of a technical discussion and more like, hey, if this comforts someone, and it's not making them make bad decisions (like hurting others based on this belief), well I'm not gonna waste my personal energy arguing.

I mean, so long they aren't arguing that the creator of all spacetime and beyond, of infinite knowledge and capability, cares how we dress or who we sleep with ... eh, fine whatever. Now, people selling water claiming it can cure cancer, that's another story ;).

"Je n’avais pas besoin de cette hypothèse-là." -- Pierre-Simon Laplace

This is what most educated Christians believe, and basically what I was taught in 12 years of Catholic school; it's a thoroughly mainstream position.

Given the scarcity of life in the universe in general, and the alarming rate of extinction in nature - more than 99% of all living things to ever exist are extinct, it's one thing to say the universe was designed with a purpose. But you can't really say that it was designed with life in mind. Life, and Earth- do not occupy a privilaged position in the universe. If you accept that- and all evidence points to that being the case, you cannot make a case for a theistic God.

One might think that that god leaves a lot to be desired and that god is probably a tool of a god.

Fahrenheit 451: first book that really made the idea of fascism real to me. It sounds crazy to say this, but before reading Fahrenheit 451, I learned plenty about ww2 and the rise of Nazi Germany, but it seemed like a different world. But then something like Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 comes along, and it just hit me. Not only that, but it just gave me a whole new perspective on the power of literature and how important a genre like Sci Fi can actually be.

The Book of Mormon (with the Bible). Together, they affect everything about how I see the world, what matters, peace amid problems, hope for the future -- everything. (And the related columns by Daniel Peterson and books by Hugh Nibley. Fascinating stuff, given all the ramifications.

https://www.lds.org/scriptures/bofm | http://www.deseretnews.com/author/22746/Daniel-Peterson.ase | https://bookofmormoncentral.org/

(FLOSS, fast personal knowledge organizer for touch typists: http://onemodel.org )

Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking

My favorite book in 2013 (http://codingfearlessly.com/year-2013). After reading it, I accepted my introversion and learned how to better use it, view it as a strength instead of weakness.

On the quick I could think of two:

"Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman - essentially a book about "bugs" in our minds that lead us to bad decisions,

"The Design of Everyday Things" by Donald Norman - changes the way you look at human-made things, makes you better appreciate examples of design that take functionality into account.

A challenge with _Thinking Fast And Slow_ is that some of its fundamental premises have been called into question during the "replication crisis" in psychology.

+1 for The Design Of Everyday Things. Unlike perhaps other books in this thread, it literally changes the way you look at the world, or at least the objects around you.

Beware, though, as it may lead you to get unreasonably upset every time you encounter a misleading door handle.

+1 for Thiking, Fast, and Slow. Definitely a life changing book.

++ Thinking, Fast and Slow

Great book, textbook-ish, but reshaped how I look at people and problems

Generally:

The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, Thomas Kuhn

The Apology of Socrates, Plato

Professionally:

The Pragmatic Programmer, Andrew Hunt and David Thomas

The Best Interface is No Interface, Golden Krishna

- Ishmael and Story of B by Daniel Quinn

His thoughts on religion and interpretation of religion as propaganda and how we've framed our taker society very much influenced my young mind.

- 1491 and 1493 by Charles C. Mann

The way we look at the new world and how vastly different standard teachings and what actually happened are.

- A Guide to the Good Life by William Irvine

Put to words what I already mostly practise, it identified my issues I had with buddhism.

- A Dictators Handbook by Bruce Bueno de Mesquita

An interesting flip on politics, it made me stop worrying so much about the here-and-now of it, and quelled my anger with the (further?) realisation that it is a game. If we want to fix what's happening we need to fix the rules, not the players.

Could posters please elaborate on how the books changed how you look at the world? A recommendation by itself doesn't say much or explain what you would get by reading it.

The God Delusion made me an arrogant atheist

Manufacturing Consent made me anti-authoritarian

Feeling Good by David Burns made me less pessimistic

A last chance to see - Douglas Adams

I didn't understand the importance of conservation efforts until reading this book.

SciFi has definitely changed my world view. The most influential, by far, has been the Culture series by Ian M. Banks, especially Excession which deals a lot with the AI minds from the series. Other influential scifi include Blindsight by Peter Watts and Ursala Le Guin's The Dispossessed.

Fundamentally changed are so big words but these were pretty cool:

- Douglas Hofstadter's GEB: An Eternal Golden Braid

- Debt: The First 5,000 Years by David Graeber

- Ursula K. LeGuin's The Word for World is Forest

- Propaganda by Edward Bernays

- Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed by Jared Diamond

- Empires: The Logic of World Domination from Ancient Rome to the United States by Herfried Münkler

- Smedley D. Butler's War is a Racket (more of an exposé)

- In Praise of Idleness by Bertrand Russell (ditto)

- Neuromancer by William Gibson

"Evolution of Cooperation", by Robert Axelrod.

He investigates the question of why is it the case that we see so much intra- and inter-species cooperation -- how does it arise if we start from the premise that we are genetically engineered solely to care about our own well being?

This book is utterly fascinating on many dimensions, but it is a tremendous look at how to think about a problem so creatively and poke at it in ingenious ways to get amazing insight. Also notable is the fact that his paper (which preceded the book), is one of the most cited papers in academia and is highly influential, yet you won't see anything higher than basic arithmetic in the entire book, and really everything he does is accessible to a normal high-schooler!

Understanding Media - Marshall McLuhan

The Book: on the Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are - Alan Watts

The Limits to Growth - Donella Meadows

Ishmael - Daniel Quinn

Prisoners of Geography - Tim Marshall

The Revenge of Geography - Robert D. Kaplan

Prisoner's Dilemma - William Poundstone

The Master Algorithm - Pedro Domingos

Zero-Sum Future - Gideon Rachman

The End of History and the Last Man - Francis Fukuyama

Entanglement - Amir Aczel

- The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. LeGuin

- Blindsight and Echopraxia by Peter Watts

- The Tao Te Ching

- The Gateless Gate (Koun Yamada translation/editing)

- The Baroque Cycle (Quicksilver, The Confusion, The System of the World) by Neal Stephenson

- The Invisibles by Grant Morrison

- Incerto (Fooled by Randomness, The Black Swan, Antifragile, The Bed of Procrustes) by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

- Iron John by Robert Bly

- Catch 22 by Joseph Heller

- The Character of Physical Law by Richard P. Feynman

- Collected Fictions by Jorge Luis Borges

- 100 Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

- Pharmakon by Dale Pendell

- The Butter Battle Book by Dr. Seuss

- Greek Mythology by Edith Hamilton

- The Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual by Gary Gygax et al

- Introduction to Algorithms by Charles E. Leiserson, Clifford Stein, Ronald Rivest, and Thomas H. Cormen

I'm curious. How did the DnD books changed you? Was it the books in particular or the roleplaying "activity"? (or, could any other RPG book have the same effect?)

reply


several different ways. I'll try to keep it brief, though each of these could be a whole essay unto itself

1. a presentation of many archetypal themes, characters, monsters, gods, and demons pulling from a wide variety of sources and mythologies that I had not previously been exposed to. this was horizon expanding. encouragement to go out and actually learn about the source cultures that the D&D material was inspired by.

2. a fascinating system for dealing with moral and ethical judgments. the "alignment system" with its two orthogonal axes of Good<->Evil and Law<-->Chaos, and the interesting distinction between various kinds of neutrality (apathetic/passive vs. actively balanced, for example).

3. introducing me to the premise that play and socialization are primarily _creative_ and _imaginative_ activities. being raised on a diet of television and video games made this part particularly important as a counter-balance to all the passive entertainment that was being done to me.

"Man's Search for Meaning" by Victor Frankl.

It's written by a holocaust survivor who was also a psychologist - totally changed my philosophy on what matters in life.

Probably not a title someone would bring up on HN, but the whole Carlos Castaneda was really great for me. I actually read the "Art of Dreaming" first then went back and read all the 15 books or so in the series. Considering i'm not much of a reader, pretty proud of myself for getting through those even though it took me years.

The Nature of Order by Christopher Alexander (also The Timeless Way of Building)

Lila by Pirsig (If you've read ZMM and left Lila unread you've left a lot on the table)

The Beginning of Infinity by David Deutch

Antifragile by Taleb

Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality by Yudkowski. Particularly Chapter 39.

The two Political Order and Political Decay books by Fukuyama

Life's Ratchet - Hoffman

Non Violent Communication by Marshall Rosenberg.

I find in these conversations people say a book changed their life but they have trouble naming any concrete examples of how it did so. So in that vein, the techniques in Non Violent Communication changed a particular breakup I went through for the better by making it clearer to me what the other person's feelings were, radically changed the outcome of a fight I was having with a friend (from what would normally be yelling at each other to a deep tear-filled tenderness), and has otherwise changed how I listen and express myself with my romantic partners. This book is amazing.

I'm not sure what "fundamentally" means in this context, but these certainly made a lasting impact upon my young mind:

Godel, Escher, Bach by Douglas Hofstadter

Dune by Frank Herbert

Post Office by Charles Bukowski

V. by Thomas Pynchon

Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy

Pretty much everything by JL Borges

Galeano's Memory Of Fire books, also Saul Alinsky's _Rules For Radicals_ (one of the best marketing books ever written).

The graphic novels - "Watchmen" and "The dark knight returns". Fundamentally altered my perceptions of the modern graphic novel. Now I constantly look out for best-sellers, top-x lists and run to the library to rent them.

Surely You're Joking, Mr. Feynman!

I loved this book. I read it on a plane and giggled

Chromosome 6 by Robin Cook. Fascinated me for some reason. It gets very technical and I like the rigor, detailing.

Hitchhikers guide to the galaxy by Douglas Adams

Right go Jeeves by Wodehouse

- How Asia Works: Success and Failure in the World's Most Dynamic Region

Changed the way I look at economic development and government's involvement in it. To make country's economy grow, it's not enough to just take the laissez-faire approach.

1984/Homage To Catalonia by George Orwell

Manufacturing Consent/Necessary Illusions by Noam Chomsky(Possibly even more relevant today than it's ever been)

The Selfish Gene/The Extended Phenotype by Richard Dawkins

The Republic by Plato

The Structure Of Scientific Revolutions by Kuhn

"The Metamorphosis" by Kafka and "Self-Reliance" by Emerson.

Both offer some pretty significant challenges to one's notion of self.

- Anatomy of the State by Murray Rothbard

- What has government done to our money? by Murray Rothbard

- For a New Liberty by Murray Rothbard

- The Law by Frederick Bastiat

The world is a rotten place thanks to politicians, and at the same time the world is a beautiful place in spite of politicians.

Rothbard was pretty good, but his student, Hans Hoppe, is even better. One of the greatest minds alive today.

Just a few off the top of my head:

  * The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander - changed how I think about American racism from an abstract concept to reality.  Should be required reading.

  * The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho - the book I've read more than any other, a beautiful parable about finding one's place in the world.

  * Ishmael by Daniel Quinn - although it has many flaws, this book was very effective in making me question some basic assumptions about human behavior.

  * House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski - I can't exactly pin down what changed in me, but this book shook me in a way that no other book ever has.  In the right situations reading this book can be like meditation.
There are many other books that changed the way I think about literature, but I wouldn't say they affected my worldview.

The Metamorphosis of Prime Intellect - Roger Williams

As someone who seems themselves as a technologist (all this stuff will eventually work out for the best, warts be damned), this story was an existential-crisis-inducing wake-up call.

Basically, what happens if tech progresses to the point that humanity becomes a species of bored gods?

This is a trope that I've grown to really enjoy, and one that doesn't get played with near as much as it should. The next closest thing I can think of is the movie Zardoz, but that one is so abstruse that it turns people off unless they really think about it.

If you go check it out, keep in mind the story gets rather grotesque in places. Imagine what depravity people would get into if death were impossible, and you're on the right track.

Fooled by Randomness, Antifragile, and A Guide to the Good Life

The Holy Bible. It will not only change the way you think about the world, but also your entire life.

Because a representation of this can be published as a book, I'll say the six cello suites by JS Bach.

After a strange, 15-year journey, I eventually understood one of Peter Kreeft's proofs for the existence of God, "There is the music of Bach, therefore God exists." ;)

Of course God exists; Man created Him.

The Goal - Eliyahu Goldratt

Not really a book per se, but Shakespeare's writings had a profound effect on me when I was younger. The idea that the English language could be used to such mind-blowingly-brilliant effect is something I've never forgotten. In many ways, I still believe virtually everything we read and write in Western literature and entertainment is likely just stealing something Shakespeare wrote much more profoundly centuries ago.

Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Maybe not fundamentally changed the way I think about the world, but the way I think about myself and others regarding my and their fulfillment in life.

It inspired me on many levels, that I had to write down my personal notes and lessons learned. [0]

- [0] https://www.robinwieruch.de/lessons-learned-deep-work-flow/

Sapiens. It has been helpful on two levels - 1. For my limited historical knowledge, it's a good crash course. 2. On a higher level, it explains why culture is a glue that keeps the wheels of any civilization spinning.

Finding Flow

Siddhartha by Herman Hesse had a big impact on me when I was a teenager. The message I took from it is to not depend on teachers, mentors, or answers-from-above, and instead forge your own path in this world.

Musashi, by Eiji Yoshikawa. I still can't put into words how this book changed my world view, but it was one of the most impacting books I've ever read. From religion to arts to personal goals, everything changed with this book. I'm pretty sure I left the church while/right after reading it.

Quite some overlap with others here, but to add some of my own favorites:

- The Shock Doctrine by N. Klein

- The Anarchist Banker by F. Pessoa

- Collapse by J. Diamond

- Thinking, Fast and Slow by D. Kahneman

- a few books by Noam Chomsky

EDIT: nearly forgot:

- Brave New World by A. Huxley

Permutation City (Greg Egan), or Diamond Dogs (Alistair Reynolds)- have to read it in the right mind frame as some sort of moral analogy

Gravity's Rainbow, Thomas Pynchon (1973). The Platonic ideal of the Postmodern novel that combines a deep understanding of modernity with deep understanding and pessimistic view of technology. Purgatory, Dante (1320). No other work so elegantly grasps Christian Sanctification and it's true difficulties. Philosophical Investigations, Ludwig Wittgenstin (1953). Like Pynchon, Wittgenstein understood quite well the exhausting pedantic nature of modern life. A book that can stand on it's own without having read much philosophy, this work attacks the foundations of most of "Modern" (I would label this as post Medieval philosophy ). Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs, Abelsson, Sussman, Sussman (1985). For me, the definitive "Programming is what exactly?" book. Computer Systems, a Programmer's Perspective, Bryant & O'Hallaron (2012). The Concrete Systems yin to SICP's abstract yang. BattleCry of Freedom, McPhearson (1988). The best Civil War history in the past generation that also lays bear how much of what we view as modern crisis in the U.S. ( partisanship, horrendous propagandized media coverage, etc ) is as old as the country itself.

The Dictator's Handbook, by Bruce Bueno De Mesquita & Alastair Smith. - a fascinating take on how and why governments with varying levels of democracy behave the way that they do.

You might've seen CGPGrey's video based on it, the rules for rulers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rStL7niR7gs

The Selfish Gene by Richard Dawkins

Sophie's World by Jostein Gaarder

Peace Is Every Step - Thich Nhat Hanh

One of the most influential books on meditation I've ever read. Quote from the Dalai Lama about it: "This book has the capacity to change lives."

"4 hour work week" and "Rich Dad, Poor Dad"

I found "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" to be horrible. He said he built a lot of wealth by camping outside bankruptcy lawyers' offices and buying the houses from people filing for bankruptcy for super cheap. Then he'd turn around and sell them for full value. He seems like a total charlatan.

What's wrong with that? Like most arbitragers, he provided liquidity. It sounds like he helped people.

Are people who go to liquidation auctions bad?

Can I ask how these books fundamentally changed the way you look at the world?

Not trying to speak for the parent commenter that posted, but those books are part of an overall shift in my career/business thinking from "me working more" to "building assets/systems that work for me".

I'd throw in Ramit Sethi's writing as well in shifting me from trying to "cut" as much expense but rather to grow the profit side of my work.

in my case - it changed how i think about "buying things" and how to priorities spendings that will yield return over just immediate pleasure.

This sandwich doesn't cost $5, it actually cost me $179 over a 20 year timeline!

- SciFi - Foundation Triology, 2001 Space Odessey and Ring World - Atlas Shrugged - Ayn Rand - I never read anything like that before - Leon Uris' books (Qb VII and a host of others) showed how scary humanity can be - The Magic of Thinking Big was a breath of fresh air - Edward De Bono's books

Reading Shakespeare has been the most useful with my shyness and it also let me understood how society or the adult world, works

The Psychology of Computer Programming, Gerald M. Weinberg. We write code to be read by humans as well as machines.

Philosophical Investigations by Ludwig Wittgenstein

Guns, Germs, and Steel by Jared Diamond: why, for example, did the Spanish conquer South America and not vice versa?

"Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling High-Tech Products to Mainstream Customers", marketing book by Geoffrey A. Moore.

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, Persig Why We Make Things, and why it Matters, Korn Ahead of the Curve, Broughton Hell's Angels: a strange and terrible saga, Thompson]

All changed my thinking about things for different reason, but shared the common theme of making me think more about every idea I have.

The Autobiography of Malcolm X. It should be required reading for high school students in the United States.

The Story of Philosophy by Will Durant

The 48 Laws of Power, by Robert Greene.

When Corporations Rule The World - David Korten

Neuromancer - William Gibson

Red Storm Rising - Tom Clancy

George Orwell's 1984 and Isaac Asimov (just about everything he's written, especially love his shorter stories).

https://www.amazon.com/Evolutionary-Psychology-Introduction-...

"On the Shortness of Life" - Seneca.

More an essay, but profoundly impactful.

Guide to stoic living is great as well. It makes Seneca a little digestible.

"Streets are for People: A Primer for Americans" -Bernard Rudofsky "The Bible Proves the Teachings of the Catholic Church" -Bro Michael Dimond

"The Brothers Karamazov" by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

I hate to say it, but The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand.

The book itself is largely dull, overwritten, and characters are afflicted with "Ayn Rand Syndrome" - where the protagonists are always perfect and the world around them is fundamentally flawed and can only be fixed with free market capitalism. It's like "Joss Whedon Syndrome" without the smarm.

BUT, I did glean an appreciation for following a path of one's own creation, committing to your goals even as the world sets out to discourage you and undermine your work at every twist and turn. It was quite inspiring and invigorating to read this book in my late teenage years.

But then again, I have recently found the same theme to be more accurately and entertainingly portrayed in a Japanese anime: Gurren Lagann

reply


Everyone else can down-vote me because this really doesn't contribute to the conversation but I have to say it: Gurren Lagann is a better inspirational substitute for The Fountainhead?! The geek in me understands completely and I think that is SO awesome!

I'll upvote you. Gurren Lagann is my favorite piece of media, and it's one that left a deep impact in me. And it's a pretty awesome story to boot.

One the surface it may seem like a dumb giang robot action-fest. But it has profound messages about fear, determination and legacy.

Fundamentally, both stories were about working very hard to carve one's own path at all costs lest the world twist you into conforming to its desires.

Except Trigger went on to make a fascinating story about clothing and the power it has had for all of history (Kill La Kill), while Ayn Rand made an even more unreadable whinefest where every person in government is solely on a spectrum between incompetent and evil, and the only solution is to give up, take your ball, and go home. (Atlas Shrugged - somewhat undermining the point of The Fountainhead in the first place).

I found Kill La Kill to be an amazing little story. Campy and farcical but also really profound in a certain way. Total deconstruction of a whole genre of fiction as well as a fascinating social commentary on one of the defining aspects of human society (clothing/fashion/social status).

Another anime that really surprised me with its depth and sophistication was Puella Magi Madoka Magica. KyuBey still gives me nightmares just thinking about it.

The Fountainhead is just bad writing. You hit it on the head when you said "the protagonists are always perfect and the world around them is fundamentally flawed".

Its difficult to take a book seriously with such caricatured and poorly written characters. I've seen better writing in comic books.

Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson. Not because of his life. But because of his thinking (and other people's thinking in the book).

A People's History of the United States, by Howard Zinn.

Edit: Also, David Graeber's Debt: The First 5,000 Years.

The Discworld Series by Terry Pratchett.

- Character analysis (W. Reich)

- Meetings with Remarkable Men (Gurdjieff)

- Courage to Stand Alone (UG Krishnamurti)

Getting Things Done by David Allen

The Player of Games - Iain. M. Banks.

"Language in Thought and Action" by S. I. Hayakawa.

The Fabric of the Cosmos by Brian Greene

Saul Kripke, “Naming and Necessity”

Consilience by E.O. Wilson

Awareness by Anthony de Mello

Jacques Neveu, Mathematical Foundations of the Calculus of Probability, Holden-Day, San Francisco.

Random variables and the associated probability theory and conditional probability theory are surprisingly relevant, especially now with computing, in the real world. That the set of real valued random variables X such that E[X^2] is finite forms a Hilbert space, e.g., is complete, is astounding. So is the martingale convergence theorem.

Erich Fromm, The Art of Loving.

Heavily about how what people do is in response to the anxiety they feel from the realization that alone they are vulnerable to the hostile forces of nature and society.

Throwaway since this is a bit embarrassing.

How to Win Friends and Influence People. Crucial Conversations. 5 Love Languages. The Way of the Superior Man.

I'm 37 and I'm a stereotypical geeky, low-social-capability guy. Coasted through life on being smart, to the exclusion of much else. I'd get pedantic and into pointless arguments, but justify it because I was right -- sorta being a dick though not intentionally, just emergent behavior. I did poorly on romantic relationships despite being married a decade. I'd stumble around conversations awkwardly or interject stupid facts and just overall sucked at the personal side of life.

Learning to talk to people, to deal with people, learning the give and take of conversations and to try to be interested in people -- this has completely changed my life. It works in business, it works in personal relationships. People that I'd usually mock (think homeopathic hippy type folks), the kind of folks that'd usually dismiss me, they have actually said glowing things about me to other people, and I now have friendships with such folks. Even with guy friends: I'm constantly surprised how powerful a simple "How are you doing?" or "Did you get home OK?" -- just small displays of interest, really can strengthen relationships.

The last book I mention, The Way of the Superior Man, I hesitate. Some of it is a bit silly. And it comes off VERY macho/chauvinistic. In fact, the first time I looked at it I tossed it in disgust. But damn, it'd have saved me so much grief. There are feminine/masculine differences (as personalities, not just sex or gender.) Just basic stuff like "held and heard": you don't need to try to solve her every problem[1], just listen and support her in what she does -- stuff as an engineer I wouldn't do at work and that bled over into personal life. Not attacking people when they say silly things... I've had a girl tell my family I'm the kindest guy she's ever dated. They all went silent and looked back and forth "... him?" 3 years ago I could never, ever, have imagined anyone saying that about me in any situation, let alone romantically. When people blow up and want to fight with me, I recognize the words don't really matter and it's just emotion and try to respond to that. Even my ex has ended up apologizing after yelling at me and saying I'm a good guy - another timeline I never thought I'd be in.

And I know, this sounds like manipulation. But the bizarre thing is that after you set out to be like this and try to care, you actually end up caring and it's totally sincere. Life isn't C, being "lenient" on people and trying to think about them instead of picking at the specifics of what they said won't get you into trouble.

[This might be relationships 101, but I know a lot of guys in a similar social situation and a few of them tried the same approaches and are way happier too. So maybe this will help someone.]

1: https://xkcd.com/306/

"How to Win Friends and Influence People" is easily one of the most important books out there for anyone working in any professional env that involves other humans.

No need for throwaway - awesome selection

