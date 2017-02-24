"[W]e have determined that instead of focusing on legacy content that is 3-10 years old, much of which sees very limited use, we will work to create new public content that includes accessible features ... This move will also partially address recent findings by the Department of Justice which suggests that the YouTube and iTunesU content meet higher accessibility standards as a condition of remaining publicly available. Finally, moving our content behind authentication allows us to better protect instructor intellectual property from “pirates” who have reused content for personal profit without consent.
... Berkeley will maintain its commitment to sharing content to the public through our partnership with EdX (edx.org)."
They also released FAQ regarding the old content.[2]
[1] http://news.berkeley.edu/2017/03/01/course-capture/
[2] http://news.berkeley.edu/2017/02/24/faq-on-legacy-public-cou...
With the right software. the rest could be cut up into segments, and Amazon's Mechanical Turk could be used to caption it for very little cost.
Berkeley could add a button to the viewer to report (or even for viewers to correct) errors that were made by Mechanical Turk users, when they are found by others viewing the material.
The costs for the Mechanical Turking could probably be raised very easily at any number of funding sites.
The worse part is that Berkeley should have these captioned for their own students anyway. I don't see how making the videos available to Berkeley students only helps in anyway.
Berkeley will probably have a policy that they will caption anything requested by a Berkeley student.
If I were enrolled in Berkeley I would request that 100% of the videos be captioned, so I had access to any of them I needed to learn something in the middle of the night before a test or for a paper.
Maybe they'd have to comply with that, and it would stop this nonsense.
In addition, the videos have slides, which would provide context to be able to figure out the remaining 5% that wasn't properly captioned.
So, my question is: who is served by this lawsuit? Surely there are deaf people who are quite alright with watching these videos with the auto CC, and believe they would be better off if the videos were available in their current form than not available at all. Just look at the list of courses [1] that will be removed.
[0] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3PF_vD2n4g&index=1&list=PL-...
[1] http://webcast.berkeley.edu/series#c,s
Of all universities, I would've expected Berkeley to stand up for how blatantly this damages public access, but I guess not.
In order to make the information more accessible we're removing them from YouTube and requiring users to sign up for an additional account?
How does this improve anything? Either you have the internet and can access these videos on YouTube or you don't have the internet and you can't access them on YouTube. How does this satisfy the court order?
The amount of wiggle rooms needs to be kept pretty small or people will always work to use the wiggle room.
Which even though I say that I'm not sure I agree with this outcome, but it's inevitable that there will be corner cases if the has any power at all.
It's an incredible shame that this affects the sharing of free knowledge.
Hopefully this serves as a lesson. Next time we hear a "common sense" law proposed, take a few minutes to think about how people are going to abuse it, or what market mechanisms it's going to break, or how much it's actually going to cost society when you multiply the cost it introduces by the number of people it hurts.
Now, thanks to excessively litigious hard of hearing people at Gaulladet University and the ADA, society is objectively worse off. No one has benefitted from this action, except perhaps a few spiteful people with the attitude "If I can't have it, no one can." It truly disgusts me.
