Design Books for Inspiration (repick.co)
I highly suggest you add some sort of timer to the FAYT feature to avoid premature AJAX calls to the server. If I type "hipster" into the search box, it makes seven calls: one for each letter of the search term. I'm starting to get 502s so I imagine this could be mitigated by only submitting an AJAX call when the user hasn't typed something for a second or two.

One thats been around since 1980 (updated regularly since) that is REALLY good is Graphic Idea Notebook by Jan V. White, does not just dump a bunch of finished layouts, mainly various sketches and design layouts for communicating ideas and concepts.

https://www.amazon.com/Graphic-Idea-Notebook-Treasury-Soluti...

Thanks Great book! We will add it soon

