Design Books for Inspiration
13 points
by
emin90
1 hour ago
acobster
0 minutes ago
I highly suggest you add some sort of timer to the FAYT feature to avoid premature AJAX calls to the server. If I type "hipster" into the search box, it makes seven calls: one for each letter of the search term. I'm starting to get 502s so I imagine this could be mitigated by only submitting an AJAX call when the user hasn't typed something for a second or two.
LarryMade2
52 minutes ago
One thats been around since 1980 (updated regularly since) that is REALLY good is Graphic Idea Notebook by Jan V. White, does not just dump a bunch of finished layouts, mainly various sketches and design layouts for communicating ideas and concepts.
https://www.amazon.com/Graphic-Idea-Notebook-Treasury-Soluti...
emin90
47 minutes ago
Thanks Great book! We will add it soon
