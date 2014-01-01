Show HN: HotLinkx – Word of mouth advertising for your side-projects

I would like to present my latest side project (https://hotlinkx.com/about.html). It is a marketplace for text ads. The idea is that if I want to advertise a product or a service I can find someone with a popular blog, twitter, facebook, reddit or other account and ask them to create a post for my product and pay them per-click. HotLinkx will keep track of the clicks and act as a middleman in the whole process. The main drive behind it is my experience while trying to advertise my past side-projects. I observed that a mention on a relevant sub-Reddit by a popular user was giving me better results than hundreds of dollars in Reddit and Google ads. Another objective is to allow social media users to earn their share of the advertising budget, something like Uber for advertising. Some other advantages of using HotLinkx are: a) text only unobtrusive ads, which is great for end-users, b) complete control of what ads are displayed on one’s blog or webpage, c) similar control for advertisers; they know exactly where their ads will be displayed and when, d) word-of-mouth like effect on the advertised products/services.