|
|Why Does Y Combinator Require a Video in Your Application?
|
2 points by CM30 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Because every time I've applied, this has drastically slowed down my application. I mean, I'm just not great with a camera or microphone, and arguably don't have good stage presence in general.
As a result, I always struggle when it gets to this point:
> Please enter the url of a 1 minute unlisted (not private) YouTube video introducing the founders
Since well, I just don't think I can make a good video.
So why is needed? Why does YCombinator need a founder video in the application?
Because it seems like it's becoming a trend with startup accelerators and jobs now. Every single one seems to asks for a video of the applicant, their product or both.
And I suspect it's hurting people from poorer backgrounds (who simply can't afford the equipment for a good video presentation) or who are naturally not extroverts (and hence break down in front of a camera).
What's the reasoning here?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
I think the reasoning is that as a founder you are, like it or not, constantly having to sell your idea, company, and personal involvement. You have to sell to investors, to potential employees and of course to customers. You even have to sell to vendors, since you want to use their services as cheaply as possible.
If you can't do that, you need to find a co-founder who can. Otherwise you can go and do a startup by pure bootstrapping, but don't expect to get sympathy because you can't sell when investors need selling just like anyone else. I can't play basketball because I don't have the physical attributes necessary for the sport, oh well. Life doesn't owe me that opportunity and you're not owed an investment.
reply