Why Does Y Combinator Require a Video in Your Application?

As a result, I always struggle when it gets to this point:

> Please enter the url of a 1 minute unlisted (not private) YouTube video introducing the founders

Since well, I just don't think I can make a good video.

So why is needed? Why does YCombinator need a founder video in the application?

Because it seems like it's becoming a trend with startup accelerators and jobs now. Every single one seems to asks for a video of the applicant, their product or both.

And I suspect it's hurting people from poorer backgrounds (who simply can't afford the equipment for a good video presentation) or who are naturally not extroverts (and hence break down in front of a camera).

What's the reasoning here?