Internal recruiters have hinted that my Software QA Engineer background + no CS degree implies I have no technical skill.
reply
Contrary to what the reddit folks would have you think. The ONLY thing that consistently get someone through the door is demonstrable real work experience, on real projects, in the industry (read: not academia). Side projects are not a substitute and the lack of degree is a barrier.
Are you applying online or via getting coffees with people in the data science team and just talking shop? The latter seems to have a high conversion rate if you can nail it.
To share my story, I also had a difficult time transitioning into a data scientist role after leaving academia (pure mathematics), and I always thought the root cause was my lack of experience and competency. So instead of keeping on applying, I spent over a year just to sharpen up my skills. It paid off in the end.
How can one develop his/her skills and cultivate expertise if one is job-shopping all the time (possibly aimlessly)?
Even one or two sessions can help you a lot - they are trained in pinpointing "soft" issues.
- Signal is still quite low among noise, even with long multiple interviews, take-home homework, coding challenges, etc. Most relevant data is still hidden and takes months-years to come out.
- Companies seek to minimize false-positives much more than minimizing true-negatives.
- It's a numbers game from both ends because the probabilities are low, due to above 2 points.
For startups, this transcends data science. It might be the one time that week they focus on that need.
Networking is still king.
Exactly and this also argues against wanting to get hired to work remotely.
It's a difficult enough field to hire in when you understand what it is (and isn't) - and lots of companies are trying to do it with far more vague goals.
(1) They are inundated with applications folks of all sorts of backgrounds: engineering, finance, academia, marketing, BI/analytics, etc.
(2) They still haven't figured out hiring. To be fair, no one really has figured it out. Jeff Kolesky recently covered this as part of an excellent blog post. [0]
(3) In addition to the typical variance in engineering interview processes, we now introduce variance in the definition of data science across companies, which just complicates things further.
(4) Basically everything else Tim mentioned in his post: role or goals aren't clearly defined, remote data science is an unknown, etc.
[0] http://kolesky.com/datums/job-search/
People who actually understand statistics are rare. I can probably weed out 1/3 to 1/2 of candidates simply by asking what a p-value is, or what precision/recall are (this includes people who said they worked in search).
Of the ones who know basic stats, most are neither good at nor interested in programming. They just want to use existing libraries to crunch numbers in a Jupyter notebook, then hand that off to the developers.
Finding a person who can come up with a predictive model, understand what they did, optimize it without breaking it's statistical validity and deploy it to production is very hard.
(If you can do this, I'm hiring in Pune and Delhi. Email in my profile.)
(not sure I can defend somebody that does not know what precision/recall are)
"just compose a team" sounds easy, doesn't it? Unfortunately there are lots of failure modes involving different parts of the team not really understanding what each other are trying to do, let alone what they are doing, and subtle errors getting by people who don't know what to look for. So, you can find such teams and some of them work well but a lot of them don't.
So an alternate is to try and find or create domain experts who mix all the appropriate skills, but this is hard and in the extreme case involves chasing down unicorns.
Companies and industries flop back and forth between preferring different approaches - right now a lot of people are talking about "data scientists" as one of the latter, but it will likely change over time as it always does.
It's a hard problem, and it shows.
That said, most companies should probably be hiring data engineers rather than data scientists–for most "data science" jobs I've seen, almost no statistics is actually necessary/useful.
One is that there is buzz & excitement around "data science" right now. Nothing specific to this area, but in my experiences this creates a large number of under- or un-qualified applicants. It also creates an environment for companies to desire to hire a role they are not well qualified to hire for. It is really difficult to hire well for roles you don't understand well.
The second thing is that extremely few people are actually ready for this sort of job straight out of an academic program. A related Ph.D. or post doc plus a few years solid training in industry can make you a great candidate, but the academic work alone usually isn't even remotely close. There is confusion about this among both candidates (don't know what they don't know) and hiring managers (don't know what they are actually looking for).
Add to that an oversupply of academic credentials relative to academic jobs and you have a problem. If you are a large company with a well defined data science program and a defined "entry level" data science role, if you take skill development and training seriously and have the senior staff for it, well then you are fine taking strong academic candidates and turning them into talented data scientists. If you are a less experienced company looking for scientists to solve a problem you don't fully understand, you may be in for a pretty rough ride.
I've helped a few organisations solve this bootstrap problem by helping out with candidate selection and interviews, but many other just don't ask for help.
My takeaway from it.
[0] https://twitter.com/tdhopper
Internal recruiters have hinted that my Software QA Engineer background + no CS degree implies I have no technical skill.
reply