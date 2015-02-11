Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A right to repair: Why Nebraska farmers are taking on John Deere and Apple (theguardian.com)
65 points by missizii 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





this topic has been beaten to death to the point that there isn't a lot to comment on anymore. But it's still a critical issue (even in 2017). so, this is me, upvoting for visibility.

also, id go so far as to say that while we should have the right to repair/hack our own devices, I think legally requiring the producer supply OEM parts is a bit of a stretch. Should I be able to fix my tractor, absolutely. But I don't know why a business would be incentivized to sell anything but the entire device.

reply


> I think legally requiring the producer supply OEM parts is a bit of a stretch

I don't think it's a stretch at all. If they've already manufactured the parts, requiring them to sell replacement parts to customers really should be a thing. Holding them back because of shitty IP laws and strangling their ability to get things running is bad form and anti consumer

reply


Well... the EPA might not weigh in this time. They require 'tamper resistant' emission control systems.

Making it easy for customers to change the software could put you in a bad situation. Essentially, the same one VW is in, a $35,000 per vehicle fine.

reply


Given the "coal rolling" trucks, those big fines still have yet to hit their target?

reply


Should that open the market for third party manufacturers then to provide parts?

reply


Of course. People do that already. If you can reverse engineer it (or get it close), isn't that okay?

I don't think anyone would condone a manufacturer like Foxcon ln selling parts independently, but that stuff is handled contractually anyways.

reply


Depends on the industry. The auto insurance industry had facilitated this, but was then reprimanded for using generic parts to repair damaged cars. There was some irony in that US parts manufacturers claimed 3rd parties were importing "foreign" parts, but many of the US manufactures also subcontracted overseas. Thorny issue.

reply


Wish there was a way to do ensure the Right to Repair without throwing Apple's "Activation Lock" in the garbage.

Activation Lock greatly reduced the amount of thievery associated with Apple devices, and I think it's been a tremendous boon to -humanity- (how? by reducing the whole ecosystem of shit that grows around theft. Without Apple products, it's a less viable 'career' for the disadvantaged, and the scum who feed off them. It's like if half the grass in a field was inedible, it'd support a smaller population of buffalo or something. )

https://9to5mac.com/2015/02/11/iphone-thefts/

reply


This is a specific instance of a more general question that Nebraska legislators are going to consider on Thursday: what pitfalls exist around the "right to repair" or even the "right to modify"?

Suppose a law is passed which forces my digital device manufacturer to allow me to install arbitrary firmware on my device. What could go wrong?

Well, it depends on how they implement it. If they remove signature verification during the firmware upgrade process, maybe some malicious person could change my firmware. I don't want that.

So, what they should do is give me the signing key. The design of the device doesn't need to change. We don't need to re-legalize "hacking" the digital lock. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-circumvention)

Nope, the manufacturer just needs to include a copy of each device's unique key in the box when they sell the phone.

Leave the rest to the consumer.

reply


I'm not sure how Nebraska's LB67 would defeat Apple's remote-wipe-for-lost-phones feature. Would you elaborate?

reply


I assume the poster is not referring to remote wipe, but the fact that it is literally impossible to crack into an iPhone associated to an Apple account you can't authenticate. If an iDevice is iCloud locked and you don't have that password, it's a brick.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: