dynamic typing (not a fan myself, but for scripting: OK --- would be great if all such languages had a statically&strong-typed option --- after all the compiler/JIT needs to guess/work much less)
higher order functions and classes
coroutines (via fibers)
closures
garbage collection
operator overriding
powerful embedding api
Here's the main use case:
http://creolabs.com/gravity
I see what the goals of Gravity are, but are there any reasons I want to use it?
Side note: not a huge fan of implicit self, i.e. class methods automatically referring to "y" as the instance variable "y". I realize c# and Java? do it, but worrying about name elision at all is something I'm not a fan of. From an ergonomics perspective, it makes editor autocomplete features slightly worse, as a prefixed "this" or what have you can give it additional context vs "anything in scope"
It basically looks a lot like a subset of Swift designed to allow someone familiar with Swift to get going faster with Creo. Creo looks interesting mainly as a better integrated development experience than XCode provides.
https://docs.oracle.com/javase/tutorial/java/javaOO/methods....
Unless the goal is to be overly pedantic and claim "method" is the term vs "class method".
Take a look at the Vector example. "y" in the constructor and other methods refers to instance variable y on the Vector class instance.
I'm curious how well that works - I know that used to be fairly common in the '80s and '90s, but it feels like that hasn't been happening much of late. The only very similar examples I can think of are Swift and Xamarin; Swift had the advantage of a large customer base (everyone writing iOS apps), and Xamarin was based on an existing, well-established language (C#). And all the older big examples that come to mind, VB, Delphi, Objective-C, etc., were variants of an existing language (Basic, Pascal, C, respectively), not a brand new language.
Creo folks, are you finding that customers / potential customers are excited about picking up the new language? I'd love to live in a world where there's more work on programming languages (clearly, none of our existing languages are optimal) but I'm not super optimistic.
