Gravity: a new programming language and VM written in C (github.com)
52 points by creolabs 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





For those being negative about "yet another programming language," try creating a lang sometime...it's a fantastic exercise and, in the very least, will make you a much better programmer.

I don't understand that mindset. What's the alternative? Nobody creates any new languages? Only corporate giants should create new languages? It seems like a pervasive anti-intellectual attitude.

There's probably thousands of languages in existence, with new ones being created all the time. Sure, if you're doing it as an exercise, more power to you. But if you're trying to get other people to use your language, the natural response is why should I bother with yet another language? I already don't have time to learn the the ten languages I'm interested in learning that already have a following.

I have (still am), and I wholeheartedly concur. It's difficult but extremely rewarding.

Quite promising: clean-looking syntax, little overhead, portability seem to be driving motivations. Especially the following feature could promise adoption and momentum:

    dynamic typing (not a fan myself, but for scripting: OK --- would be great if all such languages had a statically&strong-typed option --- after all the compiler/JIT needs to guess/work much less)
    higher order functions and classes
    coroutines (via fibers)
    closures
    garbage collection
    operator overriding
    powerful embedding api
Very neat-sounding. Will have to keep watch. Not as low-level as Go (can become wordy!), not as "foreign" initially as Rust (what, no GC, borrowing, a borrow checker, what?), not (yet!) as "haphazard" as... the majority of shell-scripting/server-scripting/client/web-scripting approaches.

Has anyone tried this CreoLab thing? Any comment?

Here's the main use case: http://creolabs.com/gravity

What problem does it solve that is not solved already? What does it do better than it is done today?

Says it supports Functional programming, but I don't really see functional features. Seems premature?

I see what the goals of Gravity are, but are there any reasons I want to use it?

Side note: not a huge fan of implicit self, i.e. class methods automatically referring to "y" as the instance variable "y". I realize c# and Java? do it, but worrying about name elision at all is something I'm not a fan of. From an ergonomics perspective, it makes editor autocomplete features slightly worse, as a prefixed "this" or what have you can give it additional context vs "anything in scope"

It supports closures and higher order functions. The sample code doesn't show any of it.

It basically looks a lot like a subset of Swift designed to allow someone familiar with Swift to get going faster with Creo. Creo looks interesting mainly as a better integrated development experience than XCode provides.

What do you mean by "class methods automatically referring to "y" as the instance variable "y". I realize c# and Java? do it". Neither C# nor Java even use the terminology 'class method'.

Sure they do? https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ms173114.aspx

https://docs.oracle.com/javase/tutorial/java/javaOO/methods....

Unless the goal is to be overly pedantic and claim "method" is the term vs "class method".

Take a look at the Vector example. "y" in the constructor and other methods refers to instance variable y on the Vector class instance.

Someone need to write a functional language for that VM :p

It looks nice but... How do you call into existing C libraries? I didn't see an example of that.

This looks like a language designed for use with a commercial product / development environment (http://creolabs.com/).

I'm curious how well that works - I know that used to be fairly common in the '80s and '90s, but it feels like that hasn't been happening much of late. The only very similar examples I can think of are Swift and Xamarin; Swift had the advantage of a large customer base (everyone writing iOS apps), and Xamarin was based on an existing, well-established language (C#). And all the older big examples that come to mind, VB, Delphi, Objective-C, etc., were variants of an existing language (Basic, Pascal, C, respectively), not a brand new language.

Creo folks, are you finding that customers / potential customers are excited about picking up the new language? I'd love to live in a world where there's more work on programming languages (clearly, none of our existing languages are optimal) but I'm not super optimistic.

I'm totally biased since I love Lua and C, but this language looks great. Really loving what it's putting down.

Pretty sure we had all the programming languages we needed by the late 80s. Nonetheless, we need new perspectives on languages more than we need snark.

It doesn't support logic programming. They weren't even trying.

