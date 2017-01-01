Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Promising Startups You’ve Never Heard Of (bloomberg.com)
15 points by ayanai 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Any ideas as to why they would've excluded biotech? Would they have dominated the list? What about companies that combine some of these fields (biotech + AI)?

reply


Why is Artificial Intelligence a market sector?. Seems as much useful as having a "PHP", "Java" or "<put technology name here>" market sector.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: