HSTS Preload lists cause Chromium to think http://google/ is a valid domain (chromium.org)
This causes funny behavior like https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C6L3IvsUsAABuyS.jpg:large

Chrom(e|ium) will suggest to navigate to http://google if you're opening google.com

