HSTS Preload lists cause Chromium to think http://google/ is a valid domain
chromium.org
3 points
by
coderobe
22 minutes ago
coderobe
20 minutes ago
This causes funny behavior like
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C6L3IvsUsAABuyS.jpg:large
Chrom(e|ium) will suggest to navigate to
http://google
if you're opening google.com
