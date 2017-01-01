Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hydrogen – An advanced drum machine for Linux (hydrogen-music.org)
The interface reminds me a lot of FL Studio (which I currently use on Ubuntu via Wine, works great). Hydrogen looks interesting, but I think most DAWs simply have almost all of these features and far more. That being said, this looks to be FOSS, which I really admire. I'll have to check this out after work.

I have tried Hydrogen some time ago when I tried to build a linux audio workstation with Jack and Ardour.

As much as it pains me to say this, don't expect it to be even remotely as good as commercial software drum machines like EZDrummer, Superior Drummer or Studio Drummer in terms of sample quality or usability.

Generally, I found it prohibitively complicated to set up a well-working low-latency audio workstation, even though I had one of the few soundcards that had drivers for Linux (Edirol FA-101).

EDIT: That was like 5 years ago, maybe the audio landscape has changed until then. 2017, year of the Linux Audio Workstation!

Check out LMMS (Let's Make Music). It's like Ableton for Linux and already has VST's like Hydrogen, etc. built into the software itself: https://lmms.io/

I've checked out Hydrogen a few times, but have been turned off by clunkiness in the UI each time. I'd rather use an web based one for quick one offs or just boot up my DAW for something more in depth.

That said, it's a nice little tool if you're not willing to shell out for a DAW.

If you like this, then take a look at https://www.dyne.org/software/dynebolic/ (probably a bit old now) or the Ubuntu Studio distro https://ubuntustudio.org/ that have a lot of Linux based DAW and multimedia creation applications.

Only I hear cracking sound at the end of every beat? Removing pulseaudio helps to shorten it but not completely eliminates.

Pulse/alsa/jack shenanigans make audio production the only thing I still use MacOS for.

^ This.

I used Hydrogen a few years ago to build a tutorial of [doumbek](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goblet_drum) patterns. It was too difficult to get it to sound like a human was drumming, but for teaching the basic patterns and getting the timing exactly right, it was pretty good.

Beta versions work on Windows too, although they're a little buggy.

This has pretty much been the standard-issue software for composing and distributing drum patterns for Edinburgh's Beltane Fire Society drum crews for years - amused to see it crop up here :)

Been using this for a couple of years, synchronized with Ardour DAW through the JACK sound server.

Works great.

Works perfectly in macOS Sierra

