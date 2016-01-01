They basically said to check the error log of Windows with instructions. There are always some benign errors, which they'll tell you are proof there's something wrong, and then try to get you to download software to fix it.
Edit: see https://arstechnica.com/security/2016/01/latest-tech-support... and https://krebsonsecurity.com/2016/02/dell-to-customers-report...
> In 2011, TalkTalk outsourced some of its call-centre work to the Kolkata (Calcutta) office of Wipro, one of India's largest IT service companies.
> Last year, three Wipro employees were arrested on suspicion of selling TalkTalk customer data.
> A source in Kolkata, who did not want to be named, alleges the same data was obtained by a criminal gang, with USB sticks full of data trading hands at parties.
If they had been TalkTalk employees, in the UK or any other country, it could still have happened.
It doesn't seem that its because they outsourced a call centre to India, or even because they outsourced a call centre, but rather because three call centre employees were corrupt.
Anyone following the UK news knows there are plenty of insider-jobs happening on-shore too.
I didn't find out until it had been going on for a few years, because dad didn't want to bother me with his computer problems. Make sure you inform your parents about this - they're easy marks for these assholes.
