Poachers hacking conservationists' animal GPS tags to quickly locate animals
gtirloni
6 minutes ago
Seems like a good opportunity to deploy some honeypots.
AnsemWise
1 minute ago
Exactly what I was thinking.
Side note, anyone available to go on a poacher hunt?
