Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Poachers hacking conservationists' animal GPS tags to quickly locate animals (heatst.com)
17 points by GuardianCaveman 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Seems like a good opportunity to deploy some honeypots.

reply


Exactly what I was thinking.

Side note, anyone available to go on a poacher hunt?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: